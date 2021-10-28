11 Winter Boots That Will Keep Your Feet Nice And Toasty All Season Long
With winter right around the corner, Canadians are preparing for the chilly weather by shopping for puffer jackets and cozy sweaters.
If you haven't upgraded your winter footwear in a while, you might also want to pick up a pair of new winter boots. This year, winter in Canada is expected to be one of the worst in while — and I for one can't stand the thought of cold, wet feet!
So, we've gathered a bunch of top-rated winter boots that will keep your feet warm and dry all season long. Some of them are even on sale right now.
Women's Brex Chelsea Bootie
Price: $190
Details: These super stylish Chelsea boots are totally waterproof, which will be a godsend when the ground gets mucky and slushy. You can get them in four colours in women's sizes 5.5 to 12. They're also available in a cute lace-up style.
$190 On SOREL
UGG Koolaburra Men's Rostin Waterproof Winter Boots
Price: $129.99
Details: These UGG boots are waterproof, insulated and lined with sheepskin and faux fur to keep your feet toasty and dry this winter. They're available in men's sizes 8 to 12.
$129.99 On SPORT CHEK
Blundstone Winter Thermal 1478 Boots
Price: $259.95
Details: These winterized Blundstones are completely waterproof and come with a super cozy sheepskin footbed that'll protect your feet from the cold. They come with an extra set of footbeds, too, in case you need to switch them out. They're available in AUS sizes 3 to 12.
$259.95 On MEC
LifeStride Core Simone Boots
Price: $81 (
$135)
Details: While these boots don't claim to be waterproof, they will keep your feet comfy and cozy on chilly walks through the city. They're made with recycled and biodegradable materials and are super easy to slip on and off. You can get them in women's sizes 5.5 to 10.
$81 On THE BAY
UGG Adirondack Boots
Price: $294.95
Details: These waterproof UGG boots are made with premium leather and have a cozy wool lining that'll keep your feet warm all winter long. They have a suede shaft you can roll up when it's really cold, or down to the ankle when you want to switch it up. They're also available in black in women's sizes 5 to 11.
$294.95 On MEC
Men's 1964 Pac Nylon Boot
Price: $135
Details: These waterproof, seam-sealed Sorel boots will keep your feet bundled up this winter. They have a soft sherpa cuff that will help keep snow from getting in. They're available in six colours in men's sizes 7 to 15.
$135 On SOREL
Women's Salomon Outblast Waterproof Winter Boots
Price: $179.95
Details: These Saloman boots will hug your feet in warmth while they keep slush and muck from ruining your winter stroll. They're waterproof with lugs to keep traction on all types of terrain. They're currently available in women's sizes 5.5 to 10.
$179.95 On MEC
Women's Tivoli IV Boot
Price: $180
Details: These winter boots are ultra-grippy to save you from slips and falls and are lined with microfleece to keep your toes from getting cold. They're meant to be versatile, so you can wear them on city strolls or hikes through a wintery oasis. They're available in five colours in women's sizes 5 to 12.
$180 On SOREL
UGG Women's Yose Fluff Faux Fur Boots
Price: $175
Details: These adorable fluffy boots will keep your feet warm, dry and looking cute as can be this winter. They're waterproof and made for heavy-duty winter weather. You can get them in women's sizes from 6 to 11.
$175 On THE BAY
Women's Whitney II Short Lace Boot
Price: $150
Details: These lightweight boots are made for people who have to get around on foot in the winter. They're lined with microfleece and totally waterproof, so you can walk for long periods without getting cold. They're available in five colours in women's sizes 5 to 12.
$150 On SOREL
Merrell Men's Thermo Overlook 2 Tall Waterproof AG Winter Boots
Price: $219.99
Details: These Merrell boots have a dry barrier that'll seal out water to keep your feet dry, but also let your feet breathe so they don't get wet from sweat. It has a bellowing tongue that'll keep debris and snow from getting into your boots, so you can be comfortable all winter long. They're available in two colours in sizes 8 to 13.