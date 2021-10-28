Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
fashion & clothing

11 Winter Boots That Will Keep Your Feet Nice And Toasty All Season Long

🎵These boots were made for walkin' 🎵

11 Winter Boots That Will Keep Your Feet Nice And Toasty All Season Long
@blundstone | Instagram, @sorelfootwear | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With winter right around the corner, Canadians are preparing for the chilly weather by shopping for puffer jackets and cozy sweaters.

If you haven't upgraded your winter footwear in a while, you might also want to pick up a pair of new winter boots. This year, winter in Canada is expected to be one of the worst in while — and I for one can't stand the thought of cold, wet feet!

So, we've gathered a bunch of top-rated winter boots that will keep your feet warm and dry all season long. Some of them are even on sale right now.

Women's Brex Chelsea Bootie

Sorel

Price: $190

Details: These super stylish Chelsea boots are totally waterproof, which will be a godsend when the ground gets mucky and slushy. You can get them in four colours in women's sizes 5.5 to 12. They're also available in a cute lace-up style.

$190 On SOREL

UGG Koolaburra Men's Rostin Waterproof Winter Boots

Sport Chek

Price: $129.99

Details: These UGG boots are waterproof, insulated and lined with sheepskin and faux fur to keep your feet toasty and dry this winter. They're available in men's sizes 8 to 12.

$129.99 On SPORT CHEK

Blundstone Winter Thermal 1478 Boots

MEC

Price: $259.95

Details: These winterized Blundstones are completely waterproof and come with a super cozy sheepskin footbed that'll protect your feet from the cold. They come with an extra set of footbeds, too, in case you need to switch them out. They're available in AUS sizes 3 to 12.

$259.95 On MEC

LifeStride Core Simone Boots

The Bay

Price: $81 ($135)

Details: While these boots don't claim to be waterproof, they will keep your feet comfy and cozy on chilly walks through the city. They're made with recycled and biodegradable materials and are super easy to slip on and off. You can get them in women's sizes 5.5 to 10.

$81 On THE BAY

UGG Adirondack Boots

MEC

Price: $294.95

Details: These waterproof UGG boots are made with premium leather and have a cozy wool lining that'll keep your feet warm all winter long. They have a suede shaft you can roll up when it's really cold, or down to the ankle when you want to switch it up. They're also available in black in women's sizes 5 to 11.

$294.95 On MEC

Men's 1964 Pac Nylon Boot

Sorel

Price: $135

Details: These waterproof, seam-sealed Sorel boots will keep your feet bundled up this winter. They have a soft sherpa cuff that will help keep snow from getting in. They're available in six colours in men's sizes 7 to 15.

$135 On SOREL

Women's Salomon Outblast Waterproof Winter Boots

MEC

Price: $179.95

Details: These Saloman boots will hug your feet in warmth while they keep slush and muck from ruining your winter stroll. They're waterproof with lugs to keep traction on all types of terrain. They're currently available in women's sizes 5.5 to 10.

$179.95 On MEC

Women's Tivoli IV Boot

Sorel

Price: $180

Details: These winter boots are ultra-grippy to save you from slips and falls and are lined with microfleece to keep your toes from getting cold. They're meant to be versatile, so you can wear them on city strolls or hikes through a wintery oasis. They're available in five colours in women's sizes 5 to 12.

$180 On SOREL

UGG Women's Yose Fluff Faux Fur Boots

The Bay

Price: $175

Details: These adorable fluffy boots will keep your feet warm, dry and looking cute as can be this winter. They're waterproof and made for heavy-duty winter weather. You can get them in women's sizes from 6 to 11.

$175 On THE BAY

Women's Whitney II Short Lace Boot

Sorel

Price: $150

Details: These lightweight boots are made for people who have to get around on foot in the winter. They're lined with microfleece and totally waterproof, so you can walk for long periods without getting cold. They're available in five colours in women's sizes 5 to 12.

$150 On SOREL

Merrell Men's Thermo Overlook 2 Tall Waterproof AG Winter Boots

Sport Chek

Price: $219.99

Details: These Merrell boots have a dry barrier that'll seal out water to keep your feet dry, but also let your feet breathe so they don't get wet from sweat. It has a bellowing tongue that'll keep debris and snow from getting into your boots, so you can be comfortable all winter long. They're available in two colours in sizes 8 to 13.

$219.99 On SPORT CHEK

From Your Site Articles

These Reebok Slides Are Only $20 RN & Perfect If You're Planning A Sunny Escape This Winter

Time to toss your old flip-flops in the trash.

@reebokcanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you plan on travelling to a sunny oasis this winter, you might want to grab a pair of Reebok slides — both the Classic and Fulgere pool slides are only $20 right now.

Keep Reading Show less

If 'Squid Game' Made You Want To Rock A Tracksuit All Day, Here Are 9 You Can Buy Online

Time to suit up!

@nethramohan | Instagram, Lacoste

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Many critics are calling Squid Game, Netflix's most popular series of all time, "an allegory of capitalist hell" but IMO, it's also a love letter to tracksuits.

Keep Reading Show less

Old Navy Jeans Are On Sale Right Now For As Little As $17

You can get the pair that shoppers claim are "incredibly flattering" and "so comfortable."

@mommyandlittlea | Instagram, @domrobxrts | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Shopping for jeans may not be everyone's favourite activity but the current prices (not to mention inclusive size range) at Old Navy make the experience a little more enjoyable.

Keep Reading Show less

14 Plaid Clothes & Home Decor Items You Can Buy Because It's The Ultimate Pattern For Fall

Check out these cozy PJs, throw blankets and shackets. 👀

Amazon Canada, Ardene

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Fall is one of the most stylish seasons around and you probably already started to swap your bed sheets for warmer flannels and buy a new pair of boots in preparation.

Keep Reading Show less