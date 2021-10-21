Sorel Boots Are On Sale In Canada & Thank Goodness Because The Weather Is Getting Ugly
Hands up if you need new winter boots. 👋
If you're anything like me, you probably wait until certain items go on sale before taking the plunge and making a purchase.
Along with mattresses and puffer jackets, good boots are one of those things that are worth investing in — but it always helps when you can save a little pocket change.
Yes, Sorel boots can be expensive, but that's because their products are top-quality. Have you seen how cute their new arrivals are?
Lucky for you, you can get up to 40% off select Sorel footwear right now, which means a savings of $80 in some cases. Some of my faves include the Emelie Conquest Boot ($120), Lennox Chelsea Bootie ($135) and the Conquest Boot ($144.90). I can't recommend these enough!
Emelie Conquest Boots
Details: These Sorel boots are fully waterproof and have a side zipper that'll save you from lacing them up every time you put them on. They're still available in women's sizes 6, 7, 7.5, 8 and 10.
Lennox Chelsea Booties
Details: These super stylish Chelsea boots are made with waterproof leather that'll keep you 100% dry on wet days. They're still available in women's sizes 6 to 10. You can find them in more colours, but only the white ones are on sale.
Conquest Boots
Details: These insulated winter boots are waterproof and designed to be extra comfortable, so you can walk for hours without getting blisters. They're still available in men's sizes 7.5, 9.5, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15.