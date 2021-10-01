Trending Tags

12 Trendy Fall Boots Canadians Won't Regret Adding To Their Carts

What are THOSE! 😍

Mango, @sorelfootwear | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

In my opinion, one of the best things about autumn in Canada is getting to cocoon myself in cozy fall clothing. Next to comfy knit sweaters and trendy shackets, boots are on my list of favourite things to shop for when the temperature drops.

With a little more normalcy back into our lives, a lot of us are out and about again — which means actually having to put an outfit together again. If you haven't upgraded your knee-highs or ankle booties in a while, then you'll appreciate this list of trendy boots to wear this fall.

A Better Beginning Ankle Boot

ModCloth

Price: $55 ($99)

Details: These chunky ankle boots will look great with pretty much any fall outfit. Jeans, leggings, dresses — you name it! Plus you'll save $44 if you get them right now. They're available in three colours (natural, walnut and black) and in sizes from 5 to 11.

$55 On MODCLOTH

Sorel Joan Of Arctic Wedge III Zip Bootie

Sorel

Price: $220

Details: Hop on the wedge trend this year with a pair of wedge booties from Sorel. They're waterproof, so you can stay dry and fashionable even in the rain. They're available in six colours like taupe and black and available in sizes 5 to 12.

$220 On SOREL

Cliffs by White Mountain Duena Hiking Boots

Amazon Canada

Price: $55.75+

Details: These affordable boots on Amazon Canada have over 700 five-star ratings. Shoppers say they're super comfy and durable and that they will keep your feet warm and dry when it's wet out. They're available in four colours and in sizes from 6 to 11.

$55.75+ On AMAZON CANADA

Ardently Alabaster Chelsea Boots 

ModCloth

Price: $170 (Get 30% off with code FAM30)

Details: These stylish leather Chelsea boots will be your everything this autumn when it comes to footwear. They've got stretchy panels along the sides that will make them easy to slide on and off. You can find them in sizes 5.5 to 10.

$170 On MODCLOTH

Mango Heel Leather Ankle Boot

Mango

Price: $119.99

Details: How sleek and stylish are these ankle boots from Mango? They have a unique heel that'll make your fall outfits (and subsequent Insta pics) really pop. They're available in sizes 5 to 10.

$119.99 On MANGO

Steve Madden Bonnie Knee-High Lace-Up Boot

Simons

Price: $130

Details: These bold knee-highs can help you make a statement with your fall fashion this year. They lace up, but they also have a cheeky zip along the sides, making it easier for you to put them on. They're available in sizes 36 to 39.

$130 On SIMONS

Blundstones 1351 Chelsea Boot 

Simons

Price: $250

Details: Everyone's got to have a pair of Blundstones in their fall rotation! These genuine leather Chelsea boots have super cute detailing around the elasticized panels that make them unique. They're available in sizes from 6 to 10.

$250 On SIMONS

Sorel Brex Chelsea Booties 

Sorel

Price: $190

Details: These chunky leather Chelsea booties from Sorel are durable, waterproof and non-slip. They're available in four colours and in sizes from 5 to 12.

$190 On SOREL

Dr. Martens Leone Heeled Boots

Nordstrom

Price: $169.95

Details: If you haven't already, grab a pair of Dr. Martens and watch while all of your fall outfits become ten times cooler with these babies. Available from sizes 5 to 11.

$169.95 On NORDSTROM

LifeStride Core Simone Boots

The Bay

Price: $135

Details: Your feet are sure to be super cozy in these shearling-lined booties. They come in black or tan in sizes 5 to 12.

$135 On THE BAY

Sorel Brex Heel Chelsea Bootie 

Sorel

Price: $200

Details: These heeled boots combine the look of a Chelsea boot with the boldness of a chunky heel. They're also waterproof, so you can wear them in the rain. They're available in four colours like black cherrybomb and dark moss in sizes 5 to 12.

$200 On SOREL

Steve Madden Aggie Over-The-Knee Boots

Steve Madden

Price: $125

Details: These over-the-knee boots will be the perfect go-to on days when you want to wear your favourite mini skirts or dresses. They're available in sizes from 6 to 11.

$125 On STEVE MADDEN

Canadians Can Discreetly Shop For Budget-Friendly Sex Toys Online & Here’s How

Getting off shouldn't come (pun totally intended) at a steep price.

Ilya Ginzburg | Dreamstime, Marko Pena | Dreamstime

Is anyone surprised at the fact that sex toys have been flying off shelves since the first lockdown took place? With all the alone time we've faced these last 18 months, our battery-operated toys were getting our undivided attention.

11 Cheap Face Masks You Can Get On Amazon Canada To Give Your Skin A Little TLC

Sheet masks, peel-off masks and eye patches starting at $3.99.

Natalia Buia | Narcity Media, Natalia Buia | Narcity Media

We're in the golden age of skincare products and there's no shortage of affordable and effective face masks on the internet. While there are a ton of great options you can pick up at your local drugstore, you can also treat yourself to what Amazon Canada has to offer.

A Touchscreen Toaster & 19 Other Household Items That Are Totally Splurge-Worthy

Including a self-changing garbage bin and a giant bean bag chair. 👀

@idahomeliving | Instagram, @bartesian | Instagram

It's so fun to see what kind of fancy products exist out there, like this coffee alarm clock or this assortment of statement furniture.

16 Body-Positive Brands Where Canadian Shoppers Can Actually Find Clothes They Like In Their Size

We love a realistic clothing brand 💃

@lanebryant | Instagram, Aerie

In my opinion, body positivity should be implemented and valued across all clothing brands. Although that isn't always the case, more and more companies are hopping on the inclusivity bandwagon — and it's pretty awesome to see if you ask me.

