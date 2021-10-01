12 Trendy Fall Boots Canadians Won't Regret Adding To Their Carts
What are THOSE! 😍
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
In my opinion, one of the best things about autumn in Canada is getting to cocoon myself in cozy fall clothing. Next to comfy knit sweaters and trendy shackets, boots are on my list of favourite things to shop for when the temperature drops.
With a little more normalcy back into our lives, a lot of us are out and about again — which means actually having to put an outfit together again. If you haven't upgraded your knee-highs or ankle booties in a while, then you'll appreciate this list of trendy boots to wear this fall.
A Better Beginning Ankle Boot
Price: $55 (
$99)
Details: These chunky ankle boots will look great with pretty much any fall outfit. Jeans, leggings, dresses — you name it! Plus you'll save $44 if you get them right now. They're available in three colours (natural, walnut and black) and in sizes from 5 to 11.
$55 On MODCLOTH
Sorel Joan Of Arctic Wedge III Zip Bootie
Price: $220
Details: Hop on the wedge trend this year with a pair of wedge booties from Sorel. They're waterproof, so you can stay dry and fashionable even in the rain. They're available in six colours like taupe and black and available in sizes 5 to 12.
$220 On SOREL
Cliffs by White Mountain Duena Hiking Boots
Price: $55.75+
Details: These affordable boots on Amazon Canada have over 700 five-star ratings. Shoppers say they're super comfy and durable and that they will keep your feet warm and dry when it's wet out. They're available in four colours and in sizes from 6 to 11.
$55.75+ On AMAZON CANADA
Ardently Alabaster Chelsea Boots
Price: $170 (Get 30% off with code FAM30)
Details: These stylish leather Chelsea boots will be your everything this autumn when it comes to footwear. They've got stretchy panels along the sides that will make them easy to slide on and off. You can find them in sizes 5.5 to 10.
$170 On MODCLOTH
Mango Heel Leather Ankle Boot
Price: $119.99
Details: How sleek and stylish are these ankle boots from Mango? They have a unique heel that'll make your fall outfits (and subsequent Insta pics) really pop. They're available in sizes 5 to 10.
$119.99 On MANGO
Steve Madden Bonnie Knee-High Lace-Up Boot
Price: $130
Details: These bold knee-highs can help you make a statement with your fall fashion this year. They lace up, but they also have a cheeky zip along the sides, making it easier for you to put them on. They're available in sizes 36 to 39.
$130 On SIMONS
Blundstones 1351 Chelsea Boot
Price: $250
Details: Everyone's got to have a pair of Blundstones in their fall rotation! These genuine leather Chelsea boots have super cute detailing around the elasticized panels that make them unique. They're available in sizes from 6 to 10.
$250 On SIMONS
Sorel Brex Chelsea Booties
Price: $190
Details: These chunky leather Chelsea booties from Sorel are durable, waterproof and non-slip. They're available in four colours and in sizes from 5 to 12.
$190 On SOREL
Dr. Martens Leone Heeled Boots
Price: $169.95
Details: If you haven't already, grab a pair of Dr. Martens and watch while all of your fall outfits become ten times cooler with these babies. Available from sizes 5 to 11.
$169.95 On NORDSTROM
LifeStride Core Simone Boots
Price: $135
Details: Your feet are sure to be super cozy in these shearling-lined booties. They come in black or tan in sizes 5 to 12.
$135 On THE BAY
Sorel Brex Heel Chelsea Bootie
Price: $200
Details: These heeled boots combine the look of a Chelsea boot with the boldness of a chunky heel. They're also waterproof, so you can wear them in the rain. They're available in four colours like black cherrybomb and dark moss in sizes 5 to 12.
$200 On SOREL
Steve Madden Aggie Over-The-Knee Boots
Price: $125
Details: These over-the-knee boots will be the perfect go-to on days when you want to wear your favourite mini skirts or dresses. They're available in sizes from 6 to 11.