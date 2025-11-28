Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

13 Black Friday sales in Canada that get you free products and items for up to 75% off

Costco, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more retailers have big discounts. 🤑

person holding bath and body works card in front of a store. right: exterior of costco store in canada

Bath & Body Works cards at a store. Right: Costco store in Canada.

@bathandbodyworks | Instagram, Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are so many Black Friday sales in Canada this year.

You can get deals from retailers like Costco, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Bath & Body Works and more.

Some stores are offering free products, while others have discounts of up to 75% off.

Here are 13 sales in Canada you can shop if you want to save money for Black Friday.

Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday deals are available until December 1.

These are some of the discounts you can get with the sale:

Bath & Body Works

With the Bath & Body Works Black Friday sale, you get a mix-and-match buy three, get four free deal.

It's happening in-store on November 28 and online until 5:59 a.m. ET on November 29.

There is no coupon required if you're shopping at a Bath & Body Works store in Canada.

If you're shopping online, you have to add seven regular-priced items to your bag, and the promotion will automatically apply during checkout.

Also, Bath & Body Works is offering an extra $10 off any $40 purchase for Black Friday.

It's available in-store on November 28 and online until 5:59 a.m. ET on November 29.

If you're signed up for the Bath & Body Works mailing list, a barcode has been emailed to you.

When shopping in-store, you have to show the barcode to the cashier at the checkout.

There's a limit of one coupon per customer.

When shopping online, your total must be at least $40 before shipping, handling and taxes. Then, you have to enter the promo code GOHAUL at checkout to get the discount.

Costco

Costco's Black Friday sale is happening until Sunday, November 30, 2025.

You can get all of these deals at Costco Canada warehouses.

But some deals are only available in-store, while others are also available online.

If you're shopping online, a few products are available for delivery but at a higher price.

Here are some products you can buy with the Black Friday sale at Costco:

  • Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones — save $210, now $219.99 ($429.99)
  • Asus Tuf 16 in gaming laptop — save $500, now $1,397.99 ($1,897.99)
  • Samsung HW-B630F sound bar — save $50, now $249.99 ($299.99)
  • Samsung 65-inch Q6F UHD 4K QLED TV — save $150, now $596.99 ($746.99)
  • Kirkland Signature Breakfast Blend, Pacific Bold, Summit Roast or House Decaf coffee, pack of 120 K-Cups — save $10, now $38.99 ($48.99)
  • GreenPan Jewel ceramic non-stick cookware 11-piece set, blue or taupe — save $50, now $199.99 ($249.99)
  • Keurig K-Crema single serve coffee and espresso maker, includes two double-walled glass mugs — save $40, now $149.99 ($189.99)
  • T-Fal four-slice digital toaster — save $20, now $49.99 ($69.99)
  • Ninja Creami XL Deluxe 11-in-1 ice cream and frozen treat maker, includes four pints and lids — save $60, now $239.99 ($299.99)
  • GhostBed queen mattress — save $150, now $499.99 ($649.99)

Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale in Canada has deals in-store and online.

You can shop online until 8:59 p.m. ET on November 30 and in-store until December 3.

These are some of the Black Friday deals you can get at Walmart:

Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is offering deals online and at stores in Canada.

These are some of the savings you can get with the Black Friday sale:

Air Canada

Air Canada's Black Friday sale has deals on vacation packages, including flight and cruise packages.

You can get up to 50% off on select vacation packages for destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean.

For destinations in Europe, you can get $500 off per pair on select tour packages with transportation, accommodations and select activities and excursions.

You can get $500 off per pair on select tour packages in Asia, Oceania, South America and more destinations.

Also, Air Canada is offering a deal that saves you up to $300 per pair on select flight and cruise packages worldwide.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire's Black Friday sale has the "lowest prices of the year."

You can get these deals:

  • up to 65% off kitchen items, including small appliances
  • up to 75% off electronics
  • up to 50% off automotive items
  • up to 60% off sports and recreation items
  • up to 65% tools and hardware
  • up to 50% off Christmas and outdoor products
  • up to 60% off home and pet products

VIA Rail

VIA Rail's Black Friday sale is offering up to 35% off fares when you book online by 11:59 p.m. ET on December 2.

Here are the VIA Rail deals for Black Friday:

  • Economy class for Quebec City–Windsor corridor trains — 35% off travel between February 23 and March 31, 2026
  • Economy class for Quebec City–Windsor corridor trains — 25% off travel between January 16 and February 11, 2026
  • Sleeper Plus class on The Ocean trains — 20% on travel between January 12 and March 31, 2026
  • Economy class on The Canadian, the Ocean and regional trains — 20% off travel between January 12 and March 31, 2026

You have to use the discount code TRAIN2025 at checkout.

Indigo

Indigo's Black Friday sale is on until November 30.

You can get The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie Gilmore for just $10 on November 28 and Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins for $15 on November 29.

That deal is available in-store only when you buy any book.

You can get these deals in-store and online with Indigo:

  • up to 30% off Indigo bestseller
  • up to 50% off lifestyle and book lover gifts
  • up to 40% off kids' toys
  • up to 50% off kids' books
  • up to $50 off select Kobo devices
  • 30% off BookTok favourites
  • 50% off select boxed sets
  • 30% off holiday must-reads
  • 25% off cookbooks
  • 30% off vinyl
  • 50% off select Nota journals
  • 50% off hats, scarves and mittens
  • 30% off Indigo holiday candles

Aritzia

Aritzia's Black Friday sale is offering up to 50% off in-store, online and in the app until December 1.

Everything is on sale except The Super Puff.

Home Hardware

Home Hardware's Black Friday deals are available until December 3.

You can get up to 70% off products like vacuums, kitchen fixtures, microwaves, BBQs, tools, air fryers, kettles, coffee machines, toasters, Christmas trees, ornaments and more.

IKEA

IKEA's Black Friday sale is offering 20% off dining tables, dining chairs, cookware and tableware, lighting, and baby and kids products.

These deals are available online and at stores in Canada until November 30.

But you must be a member of the IKEA Family loyalty program.

If you're shopping in-store, you have to scan your IKEA Family card at the self-checkout or show it to the cashier at the register.

If you're shopping online, you must be logged in to your IKEA Family account during the checkout process.

Roots

With the Roots Black Friday sale, you can get up to 60% off in-store and online on women's, men's, kids and gender free clothing.

That includes sweaters and hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts, tops, pyjamas, socks, hats, gloves and mittens, jackets and coats, bags, and small leather items.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

costco canadaamazon canadawalmart canadabath and body worksblack friday
CanadaDeals
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Walmart's Black Friday sale is on now and you can get so many products for over $100 off

There are deals on electronics, kitchen appliances, toys, and more! 🤑

Amazon is offering Black Friday deals and some products are over 50% off

You can save on electronics, groceries, kitchen appliances, beauty items, clothing, and more.

Costco has these Black Friday deals in-warehouse and you can get products for up to $500 off

This sale includes electronics, groceries, small kitchen appliances, and more!

Costco's early Black Friday sale has these deals on electronics, groceries, and more

Some products are $100 off!

The average salaries across Canada were revealed — Here's which spot earns the most in 2025

The salary gap between provinces is wild. 🫣

Canada is increasing the GST/HST Credit — Here's how much you can get in 2026

A little boost for your budget is on the way. 💰

Costco has these Black Friday deals in-warehouse and you can get products for up to $500 off

This sale includes electronics, groceries, small kitchen appliances, and more!

Statistics Canada is hiring for census jobs that pay up to $97,000 but you have to apply soon

You need to know how to use a computer.

Canada has some surprisingly intense warnings for American travellers over the holidays

"Leave your firearms at home." 😬

Bath & Body Works Canada's Black Friday sale offers free items and here's how to get the deal

This deal includes three-wick candles!

Canada's weather forecast for December reveals which parts of the country will get snowstorms

It also tells you if it'll be a white Christmas!

Southern Ontario's weather forecast says another 15 cm of snow is on the way this weekend

The snowfall will be "widespread" across the region. ❄️

This small town near Vancouver becomes a winter paradise with twinkly lights & cozy streets

It's like walking into a wintry snow globe! ❄️☃️

Yes, Vancouver rent is eye-watering — here are 9 reasons I pay it anyway

Vancouver is bankrupting me but I'm weirdly okay with it...🫣