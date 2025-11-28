13 Black Friday sales in Canada that get you free products and items for up to 75% off
Costco, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more retailers have big discounts. 🤑
There are so many Black Friday sales in Canada this year.
You can get deals from retailers like Costco, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Bath & Body Works and more.
Some stores are offering free products, while others have discounts of up to 75% off.
Here are 13 sales in Canada you can shop if you want to save money for Black Friday.
Amazon
Amazon's Black Friday deals are available until December 1.
These are some of the discounts you can get with the sale:
- JBL Vibe Beam 2 True Wireless noise-cancelling earbuds — 50% off, $49.98 (
$99.98)
- Bose QuietComfort wireless Bluetooth headphones — 44% off, $269 (
$479)
- Dyson V11 Origin cordless vacuum — 38% off, $499.99 (
$799.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine — 50% off, $114.50 (
$229)
- Keurig K-Supreme single serve coffee maker — 53% off, $89.98 (
$189.99)
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro — 38% off, $99.99 (
$159.99)
- Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker — 42% off, $174 (
$299)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series tilt-head stand mixer — 28% off, $339.99 ($
474.98)
- Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer — 25% off, $599.99 (
$799.99)
- Philips Multigroom 5000 Series all-in-one shaver, beard trimmer and hair clipper — 27% off, $39.95 (
$54.99)
- Adidas women's Grand Court 2.0 shoes — 43% off, $51.28 (
$90)
Bath & Body Works
With the Bath & Body Works Black Friday sale, you get a mix-and-match buy three, get four free deal.
It's happening in-store on November 28 and online until 5:59 a.m. ET on November 29.
There is no coupon required if you're shopping at a Bath & Body Works store in Canada.
If you're shopping online, you have to add seven regular-priced items to your bag, and the promotion will automatically apply during checkout.
Also, Bath & Body Works is offering an extra $10 off any $40 purchase for Black Friday.
It's available in-store on November 28 and online until 5:59 a.m. ET on November 29.
If you're signed up for the Bath & Body Works mailing list, a barcode has been emailed to you.
When shopping in-store, you have to show the barcode to the cashier at the checkout.
There's a limit of one coupon per customer.
When shopping online, your total must be at least $40 before shipping, handling and taxes. Then, you have to enter the promo code GOHAUL at checkout to get the discount.
Costco
Costco's Black Friday sale is happening until Sunday, November 30, 2025.
You can get all of these deals at Costco Canada warehouses.
But some deals are only available in-store, while others are also available online.
If you're shopping online, a few products are available for delivery but at a higher price.
Here are some products you can buy with the Black Friday sale at Costco:
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones — save $210, now $219.99 (
$429.99)
- Asus Tuf 16 in gaming laptop — save $500, now $1,397.99 (
$1,897.99)
- Samsung HW-B630F sound bar — save $50, now $249.99 (
$299.99)
- Samsung 65-inch Q6F UHD 4K QLED TV — save $150, now $596.99 (
$746.99)
- Kirkland Signature Breakfast Blend, Pacific Bold, Summit Roast or House Decaf coffee, pack of 120 K-Cups — save $10, now $38.99 (
$48.99)
- GreenPan Jewel ceramic non-stick cookware 11-piece set, blue or taupe — save $50, now $199.99 (
$249.99)
- Keurig K-Crema single serve coffee and espresso maker, includes two double-walled glass mugs — save $40, now $149.99 (
$189.99)
- T-Fal four-slice digital toaster — save $20, now $49.99 (
$69.99)
- Ninja Creami XL Deluxe 11-in-1 ice cream and frozen treat maker, includes four pints and lids — save $60, now $239.99 (
$299.99)
- GhostBed queen mattress — save $150, now $499.99 (
$649.99 )
Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday sale in Canada has deals in-store and online.
You can shop online until 8:59 p.m. ET on November 30 and in-store until December 3.
These are some of the Black Friday deals you can get at Walmart:
- KitchenAid five-speed ultra power hand mixer — save $20, now $59.98 (
$79.98)
- Keurig K-Express Essentials Plus single-serve K-Cup coffee maker — save $55, now $44.98 (
$99.98)
- Gourmia all-in-one 14-quart air fryer oven — save $100, now $69.98 (
$169.98)
- Krispy Kreme House Roast K-Cup coffee pods, pack of 30 — save $7, now $14.97 (
$21.97)
- Bounty Paper Towels select-a-size, six double rolls — save $3.50, now $14.97 (
$18.47)
- Royale Original two-ply facial tissue, 12 flat boxes — save $6.50, now $11.97 (
$18.47)
- Downy Free & Gentle liquid fabric softener, 4.16 litres — save $2.80, now $15.97 (
$18.77)
- Huggies Simply Clean unscented baby wipes, pack of six refills with 1,152 wipes — save $6, $23.97 (
$29.97)
Best Buy
Best Buy's Black Friday sale is offering deals online and at stores in Canada.
These are some of the savings you can get with the Black Friday sale:
- KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer — save $200, now $299.99 (
$499.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones — save $152, now $278 (
$430)
- TCL 55-inch Q550F Series Q5-Class Smart TV — save $230, now $369.99 (
$599.99)
- Cuisinart AirFryer toaster oven with air frying basket — save $320, now $179.99 ($499.99)
- Dyson V8 Origin cordless bagless stick vacuum — save $150, now $349.99 (
$499.99)
Air Canada
Air Canada's Black Friday sale has deals on vacation packages, including flight and cruise packages.
You can get up to 50% off on select vacation packages for destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean.
For destinations in Europe, you can get $500 off per pair on select tour packages with transportation, accommodations and select activities and excursions.
You can get $500 off per pair on select tour packages in Asia, Oceania, South America and more destinations.
Also, Air Canada is offering a deal that saves you up to $300 per pair on select flight and cruise packages worldwide.
Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire's Black Friday sale has the "lowest prices of the year."
You can get these deals:
- up to 65% off kitchen items, including small appliances
- up to 75% off electronics
- up to 50% off automotive items
- up to 60% off sports and recreation items
- up to 65% tools and hardware
- up to 50% off Christmas and outdoor products
- up to 60% off home and pet products
VIA Rail
VIA Rail's Black Friday sale is offering up to 35% off fares when you book online by 11:59 p.m. ET on December 2.
Here are the VIA Rail deals for Black Friday:
- Economy class for Quebec City–Windsor corridor trains — 35% off travel between February 23 and March 31, 2026
- Economy class for Quebec City–Windsor corridor trains — 25% off travel between January 16 and February 11, 2026
- Sleeper Plus class on The Ocean trains — 20% on travel between January 12 and March 31, 2026
- Economy class on The Canadian, the Ocean and regional trains — 20% off travel between January 12 and March 31, 2026
You have to use the discount code TRAIN2025 at checkout.
Indigo
Indigo's Black Friday sale is on until November 30.
You can get The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie Gilmore for just $10 on November 28 and Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins for $15 on November 29.
That deal is available in-store only when you buy any book.
You can get these deals in-store and online with Indigo:
- up to 30% off Indigo bestseller
- up to 50% off lifestyle and book lover gifts
- up to 40% off kids' toys
- up to 50% off kids' books
- up to $50 off select Kobo devices
- 30% off BookTok favourites
- 50% off select boxed sets
- 30% off holiday must-reads
- 25% off cookbooks
- 30% off vinyl
- 50% off select Nota journals
- 50% off hats, scarves and mittens
- 30% off Indigo holiday candles
Aritzia
Aritzia's Black Friday sale is offering up to 50% off in-store, online and in the app until December 1.
Everything is on sale except The Super Puff.
Home Hardware
Home Hardware's Black Friday deals are available until December 3.
You can get up to 70% off products like vacuums, kitchen fixtures, microwaves, BBQs, tools, air fryers, kettles, coffee machines, toasters, Christmas trees, ornaments and more.
IKEA
IKEA's Black Friday sale is offering 20% off dining tables, dining chairs, cookware and tableware, lighting, and baby and kids products.
These deals are available online and at stores in Canada until November 30.
But you must be a member of the IKEA Family loyalty program.
If you're shopping in-store, you have to scan your IKEA Family card at the self-checkout or show it to the cashier at the register.
If you're shopping online, you must be logged in to your IKEA Family account during the checkout process.
Roots
With the Roots Black Friday sale, you can get up to 60% off in-store and online on women's, men's, kids and gender free clothing.
That includes sweaters and hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts, tops, pyjamas, socks, hats, gloves and mittens, jackets and coats, bags, and small leather items.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.