Costco's early Black Friday sale has these deals on electronics, groceries, and more

Some products are $100 off!

exterior of costco store in canada

Costco in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Costco is offering an early Black Friday sale that you can shop now.

There are deals on so many products, and some discounts are $100 off or more!

With this early Black Friday sale, Costco has special pricing on items across store departments.

That includes appliances, clothing, electronics, furniture, groceries, toys, pet supplies, and more.

Some items are only available online for delivery, but other products are also available at Costco Canada stores.

Warehouse pricing may vary, so in-store prices might be different than online prices.

If you're wondering what savings you can get, here are some of the early Black Friday deals at Costco.

Electronics

You can get these electronics with the early Black Friday sale at Costco:

Grocery and household

Here are some of the grocery and household products Costco included with the early Black Friday sale:

Kitchen appliances

You can get these small kitchen appliances with Costco's early Black Friday sale:

Clothing and bags

These are some of the Black Friday deals on clothing and bags:

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

black fridaycostco canada
DealsCanada
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

