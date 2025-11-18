Costco's early Black Friday sale has these deals on electronics, groceries, and more
Some products are $100 off!
Costco is offering an early Black Friday sale that you can shop now.
There are deals on so many products, and some discounts are $100 off or more!
With this early Black Friday sale, Costco has special pricing on items across store departments.
That includes appliances, clothing, electronics, furniture, groceries, toys, pet supplies, and more.
Some items are only available online for delivery, but other products are also available at Costco Canada stores.
Warehouse pricing may vary, so in-store prices might be different than online prices.
If you're wondering what savings you can get, here are some of the early Black Friday deals at Costco.
Electronics
You can get these electronics with the early Black Friday sale at Costco:
- Apple AirPods 4 — $178.99
- Bose Quiet Comfort SC headphones — $429.99
- Bose Solo 2 2.0 ch Soundbar — $229.99
- Lenovo Tab Plus — $199.99 (
$249.99)
- Hisense 50-inch Class A6NV Series 4K UHD LED TV — $297.99
- Samsung 43-inch Class U8000F Series 4K UHD LED TV — $398
- Garmin Venu 3 — $489.99
- Fitbit Charge 6 — $139.99 (
$219.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic Bluetooth — $597.99 (
$697.99)
- Acer 27-inch FHD Monitor (1920 by 1080), two pack — $199.99 (
$299.99)
Grocery and household
Here are some of the grocery and household products Costco included with the early Black Friday sale:
- Toffifee, two 400-gram boxes — $16.99 (
$19.99)
- Caffè Borbone Arabica whole coffee beans, two one-kilogram bags — $54.99 (
$69.99)
- Godiva Masterpiece Heavenly milk chocolate with ganache, 428 grams — $21.99
- Caseificio Preziosa Mozzarella Fior di Latte, 10 pack — $69.99 (
$89.99)
- Owala SmoothSip 590 millilitre travel mug, two pack — $47.99 (
$59.99)
- Glasslock food storage set, 28 pieces — $49.99
- Trudeau Clever Cubes silicone freezer moulds with lids, five pack — $59.99
- Tru Earth Eco-Strips unscented laundry detergent, 116 wash loads — $44.99
- Nellie's baby laundry soda, 16.5 kilograms — $159.99
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer with stand — $579.99
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim cordless vacuum — $849.99
Kitchen appliances
You can get these small kitchen appliances with Costco's early Black Friday sale:
- SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker — $139.99
- Bosch 300 Series automatic espresso machine — $799.99
- Chefman Crema Supreme espresso machine with grinder— $339.99 (
$499.99)
- T-fal four slice digital toaster — $79.99
- CHEF iQ smart pressure cooker — $174.99 (
$219.99)
- Chefman TurboFry XL 8.5 litre air fryer — $109.99
- T-fal Easy Fry & Grill Classic two-in-one air fryer — $99.99
- Iceman Trio ice cream, frozen yogurt and Italian ice machine — $199.99
- Ninja CREAMi XL Deluxe 11-in-1 ice cream and frozen treat maker — $239.99 (
$299.99)
Clothing and bags
These are some of the Black Friday deals on clothing and bags:
- Levi's Men's Woodsman jacket — $69.99 (
$89.99)
- Mytagalongs Cloud Duffle Bag — $23.99 (
$29.99)
- Nomatic Essential travel backpack — $209.99 (
$259.99)
- Hunter men's three-in-one jacket — $119.99 (
$149.99 )
- Mytagalongs Toronto duffle bag with trolley sleeve — $28.99 (
$38.99)
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
