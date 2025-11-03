Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Best Buy is having an early Black Friday sale and so many products are over $100 off

You can get discounts on TVs, computers, headphones, kitchen appliances, and more.

exterior of best buy store in canada during winter

Best Buy store in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is happening now in Canada.

There are deals on so many products, including discounts that are over $100 off!

Even though Black Friday isn't until November 28, the early deals at Best Buy start on Monday, November 3, 2025.

You can get discounts on TVs, computers and tablets, headphones and portable speakers, cell phones, kitchen appliances, vacuums, video game consoles, and more.

Best Buy is offering a "Black Friday Price Guarantee" so you know that you're getting the best price.

Any product with a "Black Friday Price Now" or "Black Friday Pricing" badge will stay at the listed price throughout the Black Friday sales.

If an item has a price drop, Best Buy will refund the difference.

You can shop the Best Buy Black Friday sales at stores in Canada, online with two-day shipping or next-day delivery, and online with store pick up in as little as one hour.

Now, here are a few deals you can get with the early Black Friday sale at Best Buy.

TVs

These are some of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals on TVs:

Computers, tablets and accessories

These are some of the early Black Friday deals at Best Buy on computers, tablets and accessories:

Kitchen appliances

These are some of the early Black Friday deals on small kitchen appliances at Best Buy:

Headphones and portable speakers

These are some of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals on headphones and portable speakers:

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

