Best Buy is having an early Black Friday sale and so many products are over $100 off
You can get discounts on TVs, computers, headphones, kitchen appliances, and more.
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is happening now in Canada.
There are deals on so many products, including discounts that are over $100 off!
Even though Black Friday isn't until November 28, the early deals at Best Buy start on Monday, November 3, 2025.
You can get discounts on TVs, computers and tablets, headphones and portable speakers, cell phones, kitchen appliances, vacuums, video game consoles, and more.
Best Buy is offering a "Black Friday Price Guarantee" so you know that you're getting the best price.
Any product with a "Black Friday Price Now" or "Black Friday Pricing" badge will stay at the listed price throughout the Black Friday sales.
If an item has a price drop, Best Buy will refund the difference.
You can shop the Best Buy Black Friday sales at stores in Canada, online with two-day shipping or next-day delivery, and online with store pick up in as little as one hour.
Now, here are a few deals you can get with the early Black Friday sale at Best Buy.
TVs
These are some of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals on TVs:
- Roku 40" Select Series 1080p FHD LED Roku TV Smart TV — now $179.99, save $50
- Samsung 55" U7900F Series 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV — now $496.98, save $100
- TCL 75" Q65 Series 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart Google TV — now $899.99, save $300
- LG 48" B5 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart TV — now $999.99, save $700
- Samsung The Frame 55" LS03FA Series 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV — now $1,499.99, save $300
- TCL 32" Q34K Series 1080p HD QLED Fire TV Smart TV — now $179.99, save $20
Computers, tablets and accessories
These are some of the early Black Friday deals at Best Buy on computers, tablets and accessories:
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3" — now $999.99, save $399
- Lenovo Slim 3 14" touchscreen Chromebook laptop — now $279.99, save $120
- Acer 15.6" Chromebook laptop — now $199.99, save $150
- ASUS Vivobook 16 16" laptop — now $699.99, save $300
- HP 15.6" laptop — now $799.99, save $200
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Plus) 11" 64GB Android tablet — now $199.99, save $50
- Apple iPad Air 11" 256GB with Wi-Fi — now $819.99, save $130
- Epson EcoTank ET-4950 wireless inkjet printer — now $449.99, save $150
- Logitech M310 wireless optical mouse — now $19.99, save $10
- Logitech K950 Signature Slim wireless full-size keyboard — now $99.98, save $20
Kitchen appliances
These are some of the early Black Friday deals on small kitchen appliances at Best Buy:
- Instant Pot Duo V5 7-in-1 pressure cooker — now $99.99, save $60
- Frigidaire microwave — now $79.99, save $100
- Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer — now $159.99, save $40
- Vitamix E320 1.89-litre stand blender — now $429.99, save $420
- Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine — now $499.99, save $150
- Smeg '50s style retro two-slice toaster — now $229.99, save $50
- Smeg hand mixer — now $159.99, save $40
- Breville Smart Oven air fryer and countertop convection oven — now $294.99, save $75
Headphones and portable speakers
These are some of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals on headphones and portable speakers:
- Bose QuietComfort over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones — now $269.99, save $210
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds with charging case — now $249.99, save $30
- Skullcandy Crusher over-ear sound isolating wireless headphones with mic — now $74.99, save $75
- Bose SoundLink Flex waterproof Bluetooth wireless speaker — now $149.99, save $40
- Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones — now $199.99, save $270
- JBL Endurance Race 2 in-ear noise-cancelling wireless earbuds — now $79.99, save $30
- JBL Flip 5 waterproof Bluetooth wireless speaker — now $99.99, save $60
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.