Costco has these Black Friday deals in-warehouse and you can get products for up to $500 off

This sale includes electronics, groceries, small kitchen appliances, and more!

shoppers outside costco store in calgary, alberta

Costco store in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Costco has so many Black Friday deals available in-warehouse now.

You can get products for up to $500 off, including electronics, groceries, small kitchen appliances, and more.

Costco's Black Friday sale is happening until Sunday, November 30, 2025.

You can get all of these deals at Costco Canada warehouses.

Some deals are only available in-store, while others are also available online.

If you're shopping online, a few products are available for delivery but at a higher price.

Here are all of the deals from the Costco Black Friday sale you can get at Canadian warehouses.

Electronics

Costco has these Black Friday deals on electronics:

  • Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones — save $210, now $219.99 ($429.99)
  • Asus Tuf 16 in gaming laptop — save $500, now $1,397.99 ($1,897.99)
  • Samsung HW-B630F sound bar — save $50, now $249.99 ($299.99)
  • Samsung 65-inch Q6F UHD 4K QLED TV — save $150, now $596.99 ($746.99)
  • Acer 27-inch FHD 120Hz monitor, pack of two — save $100, now $199.99 ($299.99)
  • Acer Aspire Go 15.6-inch laptop — save $130, now $769.99 ($899.99)
  • MSI MAG 27-inch WQHD 300Hz gaming monitor — save $50, now $229.99 ($279.99)
  • LG 65-inch C5 OLED 4K TV — now $1,996.99
  • LG 65-inch UA7000 UHD 4K TV — now $546.99
  • Samsung 85-inch U8200F UHD 4K TV — now $996.99

Groceries and household products

You can get these savings on groceries and household products with Costco's Black Friday sale:

  • Kirkland Signature Organic Breakfast Blend coffee, pack of 120 K-Cups — save $10, now $38.99 ($48.99)
  • Kirkland Signature Pacific Bold coffee, pack of 120 K-Cups — save $10, now $38.99 ($48.99)
  • Kirkland Signature Summit Roast coffee, pack of 120 K-Cups — save $10, now $38.99 ($48.99)
  • Kirkland Signature House Decaf coffee, pack of 120 K-Cups — save $10, now $38.99 ($48.99)
  • GreenPan Jewel ceramic non-stick cookware 11-piece set, blue or taupe — save $50, now $199.99 ($249.99)
  • Charging Essentials electric wall tap, pack of two — save $5, now $14.99 ($19.99)
  • Braun Series 9 electric shaver — save $80, now $199.99 ($279.99)
  • Philips Series 9000 all-in-one stainless steel trimmer, includes 22 tools and accessories — save $10, now $39.99 ($49.99)
  • PureGuardian warm and cool mist ultrasonic Humidistat humidifier — save $20, now $79.99 ($99.99)
  • HOTO cordless spin scrubber, includes six brush heads — save $15, now $54.99 ($69.99)
  • GhostBed queen mattress — save $150, now $499.99 ($649.99)
  • Chevron bath mat — save $4, now $14.99 ($18.99)

Small kitchen appliances

These are the deals on small kitchen appliances:

  • Keurig K-Crema single serve coffee and espresso maker, includes two double-walled glass mugs — save $40, now $149.99 ($189.99)
  • T-Fal four-slice digital toaster — save $20, now $49.99 ($69.99)
  • Ninja SLUSHi professional 2.84-litre frozen drink maker, includes two insulated cups — save $90, now $299.99 ($389.99)
  • Ninja Creami XL Deluxe 11-in-1 ice cream and frozen treat maker, includes four pints and lids — save $60, now $239.99 ($299.99)

Clothing

Costco has these clothing items on sale for Black Friday:

  • Kenneth Cole men's leather belt, black or brown — save $5, now $19.99 ($24.99)
  • Lemon three-piece sleep set, sizes XS to XL — save $5, now $17.99 ($22.99)
  • Haggar men's pants, sizes 30 to 42 — save $5, now $19.99 ($24.99)
  • Gap shaker-stitch sweater, sizes XS to XL — save $7, now $22.99 ($29.99)
  • Gap shaker-stitch pants, sizes XS to XL — save $7, now $22.99 ($29.99)

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

