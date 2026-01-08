University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs and you can make up to $139,000
A few jobs don't require a university degree!
The University of Toronto is hiring for a lot of high-paying jobs right now.
You can make close to or more than $100,000 a year with these positions.
There are openings at the St. George and Scarborough campuses in admin, IT, finance, admissions and other work areas.
So, here's what you need to know about these University of Toronto jobs if you want to apply.
Student Information System Specialist
Salary: $103,367 to $132,188
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in computer science or software engineering and at least five years of IT experience supporting, configuring, troubleshooting, and upgrading continuing education or post-secondary student information systems applications.
Also, you must have experience in:
- reconciling requirements with information architecture needs for highly complex system integrations that manage learner/student data, course catalogue structures and enrolment data
- monitoring and modifying existing programs to improve reporting
- ensuring compliance with established laws, codes, rules and regulations
- integrating new software with existing IT systems
- supporting users of business applications
- planning and implementing components of IT-related projects
- developing project schedules
- preparing detailed analyses on complex IT risk assessments
- mission-critical technology components with disaster recovery capabilities.
It's required that you have an understanding of core Student Information System components like administrative unit roles, permission structures, and data isolation processes.
The closing date is January 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
People Analyst
Salary: $83,560 to $139,264
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree related to commerce, statistics, computer science, mathematics, or human resources management.
Also, you need at least three years of experience in a data analyst, people analyst, or business intelligence role in a unionized post-secondary environment.
It's required that you have experience in:
- analyzing large human resources datasets from multiple sources and providing data-driven consultation
- extracting, combining, and manipulating data from disparate enterprise systems such as SAP ECC, SuccessFactors, and ServiceNow
- using SpinifexIT to create custom reports in SAP ECC
- formulating hypotheses, interpreting complex human resources data results, and communicating actionable insights
- applying predictive analytics, data mining, or advanced people analytics methodologies
- working with collective agreements, HR policies, procedures, and processes
- leading or supporting data projects and initiatives.
You must also be proficient in data visualization and Business Intelligence tools, workflow and process automation solutions, ETL/data pipeline tools, large-scale spreadsheet/data manipulation software, and statistical software or programming languages.
The closing date is January 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Multimedia Specialist
Salary: $72,119 to $92,226
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree and a minimum of three years of experience with PC-based and dedicated videoconferencing, audio-visual, collaboration, and presentation technologies.
Also, you need experience with:
- supporting existing IP videoconferencing and digital media streaming technologies, and web-based collaboration and conference technologies
- conducting needs assessments and evaluating new technologies to make recommendations
It's required that you have knowledge of:
- AV technology and developments in AV technology, especially related to user experience
- the integration of AV control systems, Ethernet networking, and TCP/IP controls
- Windows and Mac operating systems
You must be proficient with AV technologies, Microsoft 365 programs, various media formats, digital media recording and editing tools, and learning management systems.
The closing date is January 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Administrative and Project Coordinator
Salary: $72,119 to $92,226
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You need a three-year advanced college diploma and a minimum of three years of project coordinator and administrative support experience.
Also, you must have experience in:
- process development, implementation and evaluation in collaboration with stakeholders
- coordinating schedules, committee meetings, agendas, and events.
- using the Microsoft programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, SharePoint and Teams
- creating content for publications and websites
- using social media
The closing date is January 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Associate Registrar, Admissions
Salary: $97,348 to $124,491
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree and a minimum of five years of experience in higher education enrollment management, admissions and/or registration advising students, supervising staff and leading an administrative operation.
Also, you must have experience using student information systems and applying principles of equity and inclusion.
It's required that you have knowledge and understanding of:
- post-secondary education systems
- strategic enrolment management concepts and academic policies that contribute to a quality university experience
- Canadian and foreign university grading practices, academic programs and other educational systems
- computer programs like Word, Excel, and Access
The closing date is January 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Co-op Coordinator
Salary: $81,312 to $103,986
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree and a minimum of five years of experience in employment services, recruitment and hiring, preferably in a co-operative education or internship program role.
Also, you must have at least two years of working directly with industry partners in a recruitment capacity or facilitating co-op work terms.
Strong computer skills and knowledge of Outlook, Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, web editing software, relational databases, and internet research tools are required.
You must be able to travel within the GTA and the surrounding area.
The closing date is January 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Financial Assistant
Salary: $67,916 to $86,855
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You need a three-year advanced college diploma in finance, accounting or business administration.
A minimum of three years of experience in finance and accounting, including accounts payable and receivables, preparing and reconciling financial transactions, and preparing and coordinating financial documentation, is required.
You must also have experience in:
- aspects of accounting, including payroll, account reconciliation, and preparation of financial statements
- using and applying general accounting principles and procedures
- interpreting and applying financial policies
- completing financial forecasting analysis
Also, you need advanced Microsoft Excel skills (or a comparable program like Google Sheets) for using spreadsheets to streamline and automate data collection and sort, analyze and present information in graphical and numerical formats.
The closing date is January 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Convocation Coordinator
Salary: $81,312 to $103,986
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree and a minimum of five years of project coordination or equivalent experience, preferably in a higher education setting.
Also, you need experience working and processing information in a high-volume environment and experience meeting deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Advanced proficiency with Microsoft 365 and email programs is required.
The closing date is January 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.