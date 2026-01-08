Costco is giving out gift cards and you get back the cost of your membership
These vouchers are worth $65 or $130. 🤑
Costco is offering gift cards that get you the cost of your membership back!
But there's a certain way to claim the deal, so here's what you need to know.
If you don't have a membership or you used to but let it expire, Costco Canada has a limited-time membership offer.
When you sign up as an Executive member, you'll get an online voucher for $130 off a $250 purchase on Costco.ca.
When you sign up as a Gold Star member, you'll receive an online voucher for $65 off a $150 purchase on Costco.ca.
An Executive membership costs $130 per year, and a Gold Star Membership costs $65 per year, so that means you get the cost of your membership back as a voucher.
Then, that voucher gets you money off a Costco purchase!
If you want to get this deal, you have to enter a promo code — COSTCO130 for an Executive membership or COSTCO65 for a Gold Star membership — at checkout when paying for your membership on Costco.ca.
You'll receive an email from Costco that will include your membership number.
After that, you have to go to the Membership Counter at any Costco location in Canada and show the email to get your membership card.
Then, you'll receive another email within two to four business days with your Costco online voucher that you can use for an online purchase.
This offer is only available online at Costco.ca until Sunday, March 15, 2026.
You're eligible to get the deal if you're signing up as a new Costco member or if you're signing up after your membership has been expired for 18 months or more.
The online voucher is valid until Sunday, April 12, 2026.
Depending on which membership you sign up for, it must be used in one single transaction of $250 or $150 before taxes, applicable fees and shipping.
Since this is an online voucher, you can only use it for a purchase on Costco.ca. It's not valid at warehouses or Costco Business Centres.
