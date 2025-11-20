Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

11 products you can suddenly afford with Best Buy's Black Friday sale in Canada

These items are up to $320 off now!

exterior of best buy store in canada

Best Buy store in Canada.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is happening in Canada now.

With these deals, there are so many products you can suddenly afford.

You can shop in-store, online with two-day shipping and next-day delivery, or online with store pick up.

If you see a product with a "Black Friday Price Now" or "Black Friday Pricing" badge, that means the price will stay the same throughout the sale.

So, here are a few products that you can afford now with the Best Buy Black Friday sale.

KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer

KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer

KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer.

Best Buy

Price: $299.99 ($499.99)

Details: This KitchenAid stand mixer has a 4.5-quart mixing bowl, which is big enough to fit dough for eight dozen cookies in one batch.

There are 10 different speeds, from gentle stirring to whipping cream, so ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

It comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire metal whip.

You can get it for $200 off with the Black Friday sale.

Find It At Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones.

Best Buy

Price: $278 ($430)

Details: These headphones feature adaptive noise cancellation and built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa functions to control music hands-free.

It's on sale for $152 off.

Find It At Best Buy

TCL 55-inch Q550F Series Q5-Class Smart TV

TCL 55-inch Q550F Series Q5-Class Smart TV

TCL 55-inch Q550F Series Q5-Class Smart TV.

Best Buy

Price: $369.99 ($599.99)

Details: This 55-inch TCL TV has a 4K Ultra HD resolution, QLED Quantum Dot technology, and HDR PRO+.

You can get it discounted by $230 with Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Find It At Best Buy

Cuisinart AirFryer toaster oven with air frying basket

Cuisinart AirFryer toaster oven with air frying basket

Cuisinart AirFryer toaster oven with air frying basket.

Best Buy

Price: $179.99 ($499.99)

Details: This toaster oven is also an air fryer and has a 17-litre capacity.

There are eight convection functions, including air fry, toast, bake and broil.

It's on sale for $320 off at Best Buy!

Find It At Best Buy

Dyson V8 Origin cordless bagless stick vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin cordless bagless stick vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin cordless bagless stick vacuum.

Best Buy

Price: $349.99 ($499.99)

Details: This cordless vacuum that converts to a handheld gets up to 40 minutes of run-time per charge.

It includes a motorbar cleaner head, a combination tool, a wall dock and a charger.

You can get it discounted by $150 with the Black Friday sale.

Find It At Best Buy

Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker

Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker

Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker.

Best Buy

Price: $139.99 ($219.99)

Details: This fitness tracker offers real-time heart rate monitoring and over 40 exercise modes.

You can get it for $80 off now.

Find It At Best Buy

De'Longhi all-in-one coffee and espresso machine

De'Longhi all-in-one coffee and espresso machine

De'Longhi all-in-one coffee and espresso machine.

Best Buy

Price: $249.99 ($349.99)

Details: This is a machine that makes both coffee and espresso, and it's equipped with a dual heating system, an advanced steam wand, and a 15-bar pressure pump.

You're able to brew coffee and espresso at the same time because of a dual heating system.

There's a 10-cup spill-proof carafe, a 24 hour programmable time and a digital touchscreen.

It's $100 off with the Black Friday sale.

Find It At Best Buy

Ninja Professional countertop blender

Ninja Professional countertop blender

Ninja Professional countertop blender.

Best Buy

Price: $129.99 ($219.99)

Details: This countertop blender features 1,100 watt motor and "total crushing" blades

It's an extra large blender with a 64 ounce liquid capacity.

The package comes with three Ninja cups and to-go lids.

With the Black Friday sale, it's $90 cheaper.

Find It At Best Buy

Lenovo Slim 3 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook laptop

Lenovo Slim 3 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook laptop

Lenovo Slim 3 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook laptop.

Best Buy

Price: $279.99 ($399.99)

Details: This laptop has a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor and eigh gigabytes of RAM.

There is a 14-inch touchscreen full HD display with 1920 by 1080 resolution.

You get $120 off with this deal.

Find It At Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa.

Best Buy

Price: $69.99 ($119.99)

Details: This Amazon Echo Show 5 is a voice-controlled smart device with a 5.5-inch display.

You can set alarms and timers, see your calendar and the weather, control compatible smart devices and stream music, shows, podcasts and more.

There is also a built-in camera.

You get the product for $50 off with this deal.

Find It At Best Buy

JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.

Best Buy

Price: $49.99 ($99.99)

Details: These noise-cancelling headphones are designed to minimize ambient noise.

There are touch controls for convenience and four mics for clear voice calls.

It comes with a USB-C charging cable, three sizes of ear tips and a charging case.

The deal saves you $50.

Find It At Best Buy

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

black friday
CanadaDeals
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 18 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

So many cash prizes have been won!

This cheap gas hack can save you up to 20 c/L — no special app or membership required

This simple trick might be Canada's best-kept gas price secret. 👀

University of Toronto was dethroned in a new ranking of the best universities in the world

One Canadian school is making gains while U of T falls.

The grocery stores in Canada with the best value were revealed and there's a clear winner

Some shoppers said you have to go to multiple stores if you really want the best value.

This little Christmas village in Ontario is a Hallmark dream come true with a twinkly market

It's brimming with magic.

Canada's top employers for 2026 were named and these are the best companies to work for

Some employers offer work-from-anywhere policies, commuting allowances, product discounts, and more.

Canada Pension Plan payments for November 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

Plus, add-ons you could get to boost your payment! 👇

Niagara has a 107-year-old shipwreck lodged above the Falls and it just moved

"History is in the making."

This beautiful village near Ottawa is one of Ontario's best Hallmark Christmas towns

It's like stepping right into a holiday movie. 🎄✨

Canada's new weather forecast says it'll be a white Christmas in these places this year

Snowy weather isn't expected across the country. 🎄