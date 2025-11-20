11 products you can suddenly afford with Best Buy's Black Friday sale in Canada
These items are up to $320 off now!
Best Buy's Black Friday sale is happening in Canada now.
With these deals, there are so many products you can suddenly afford.
You can shop in-store, online with two-day shipping and next-day delivery, or online with store pick up.
If you see a product with a "Black Friday Price Now" or "Black Friday Pricing" badge, that means the price will stay the same throughout the sale.
So, here are a few products that you can afford now with the Best Buy Black Friday sale.
KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer
KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer.
Price: $299.99 (
$499.99)
Details: This KitchenAid stand mixer has a 4.5-quart mixing bowl, which is big enough to fit dough for eight dozen cookies in one batch.
There are 10 different speeds, from gentle stirring to whipping cream, so ingredients are thoroughly mixed.
It comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire metal whip.
You can get it for $200 off with the Black Friday sale.
Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones.
Price: $278 (
$430)
Details: These headphones feature adaptive noise cancellation and built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa functions to control music hands-free.
It's on sale for $152 off.
TCL 55-inch Q550F Series Q5-Class Smart TV
TCL 55-inch Q550F Series Q5-Class Smart TV.
Price: $369.99 (
$599.99)
Details: This 55-inch TCL TV has a 4K Ultra HD resolution, QLED Quantum Dot technology, and HDR PRO+.
You can get it discounted by $230 with Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
Cuisinart AirFryer toaster oven with air frying basket
Cuisinart AirFryer toaster oven with air frying basket.
Price: $179.99 (
$499.99)
Details: This toaster oven is also an air fryer and has a 17-litre capacity.
There are eight convection functions, including air fry, toast, bake and broil.
It's on sale for $320 off at Best Buy!
Dyson V8 Origin cordless bagless stick vacuum
Dyson V8 Origin cordless bagless stick vacuum.
Price: $349.99 (
$499.99)
Details: This cordless vacuum that converts to a handheld gets up to 40 minutes of run-time per charge.
It includes a motorbar cleaner head, a combination tool, a wall dock and a charger.
You can get it discounted by $150 with the Black Friday sale.
Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker
Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker.
Price: $139.99 (
$219.99)
Details: This fitness tracker offers real-time heart rate monitoring and over 40 exercise modes.
You can get it for $80 off now.
De'Longhi all-in-one coffee and espresso machine
De'Longhi all-in-one coffee and espresso machine.
Price: $249.99 (
$349.99)
Details: This is a machine that makes both coffee and espresso, and it's equipped with a dual heating system, an advanced steam wand, and a 15-bar pressure pump.
You're able to brew coffee and espresso at the same time because of a dual heating system.
There's a 10-cup spill-proof carafe, a 24 hour programmable time and a digital touchscreen.
It's $100 off with the Black Friday sale.
Ninja Professional countertop blender
Ninja Professional countertop blender.
Price: $129.99 (
$219.99)
Details: This countertop blender features 1,100 watt motor and "total crushing" blades
It's an extra large blender with a 64 ounce liquid capacity.
The package comes with three Ninja cups and to-go lids.
With the Black Friday sale, it's $90 cheaper.
Lenovo Slim 3 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook laptop
Lenovo Slim 3 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook laptop.
Price: $279.99 (
$399.99)
Details: This laptop has a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor and eigh gigabytes of RAM.
There is a 14-inch touchscreen full HD display with 1920 by 1080 resolution.
You get $120 off with this deal.
Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa
Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa.
Price: $69.99 (
$119.99)
Details: This Amazon Echo Show 5 is a voice-controlled smart device with a 5.5-inch display.
You can set alarms and timers, see your calendar and the weather, control compatible smart devices and stream music, shows, podcasts and more.
There is also a built-in camera.
You get the product for $50 off with this deal.
JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear noise-cancelling wireless earbuds
JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.
Price: $49.99 (
$99.99)
Details: These noise-cancelling headphones are designed to minimize ambient noise.
There are touch controls for convenience and four mics for clear voice calls.
It comes with a USB-C charging cable, three sizes of ear tips and a charging case.
The deal saves you $50.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.