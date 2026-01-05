Ontario is home to one of North America's 'best' beaches and it's like a Greek island vacay
You'll want to add this spot to your 2026 plans.
If turquoise waters, sun-filled skies, and tropical vibes are part of your 2026 vision board, you'll want to plan a getaway to this Ontario beach.
Boasting limestone shores and water so clear you can see all the way to the bottom, it's no surprise this dreamy gem ranked among North America's best beaches.
Indian Head Cove is a picturesque destination that ranked 48th on The World's 50 Best Beaches 2025 list of North America's 50 Best Beaches, beating the Tropic of Cancer beach in the Bahamas and Hidden Beach in Mexico.
Located in the spectacular Bruce Peninsula National Park, the hidden inlet is renowned for its shimmering waters and bright turquoise waves that look almost tropical.
Don't expect a warm dip; the water is on the chilly side. The cove sits just a short distance from the famous Grotto, an ancient sea cave hiding a stunning pool of deep blue water.
Indian Head Cove's flat limestone shore gives it a rugged charm that will transport you to the Mediterranean. Water shoes are a good idea if you plan to explore the shoreline.
Because it's so stunning, the cove draws crowds in the summer months. To secure your spot, you'll need to reserve online through Parks Canada.
A short hike leads down to the beach, so lace up your comfiest shoes and get ready for a little adventure.
For anyone dreaming of a 2026 beach escape without leaving Ontario, Indian Head Cove offers turquoise waters and majestic scenery that will have you forgetting you're still in Canada.
Indian Head Cove
Price: $9 admission fee per adult, $15.75 parking fee per vehicle
Address: Indian Head Cove, Bruce Trail, Tobermory, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.