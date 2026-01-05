Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Ontario is home to one of North America's 'best' beaches and it's like a Greek island vacay

You'll want to add this spot to your 2026 plans.

A person sitting on a rocky beach. Right: A person on a rocky shoreline.

A beach in Ontario.

@vucamilla | Instagram, @gabriellabezeau | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If turquoise waters, sun-filled skies, and tropical vibes are part of your 2026 vision board, you'll want to plan a getaway to this Ontario beach.

Boasting limestone shores and water so clear you can see all the way to the bottom, it's no surprise this dreamy gem ranked among North America's best beaches.

Indian Head Cove is a picturesque destination that ranked 48th on The World's 50 Best Beaches 2025 list of North America's 50 Best Beaches, beating the Tropic of Cancer beach in the Bahamas and Hidden Beach in Mexico.

Located in the spectacular Bruce Peninsula National Park, the hidden inlet is renowned for its shimmering waters and bright turquoise waves that look almost tropical.

Don't expect a warm dip; the water is on the chilly side. The cove sits just a short distance from the famous Grotto, an ancient sea cave hiding a stunning pool of deep blue water.

Indian Head Cove's flat limestone shore gives it a rugged charm that will transport you to the Mediterranean. Water shoes are a good idea if you plan to explore the shoreline.

Because it's so stunning, the cove draws crowds in the summer months. To secure your spot, you'll need to reserve online through Parks Canada.

A short hike leads down to the beach, so lace up your comfiest shoes and get ready for a little adventure.

For anyone dreaming of a 2026 beach escape without leaving Ontario, Indian Head Cove offers turquoise waters and majestic scenery that will have you forgetting you're still in Canada.

Indian Head Cove

Price: $9 admission fee per adult, $15.75 parking fee per vehicle

Address: Indian Head Cove, Bruce Trail, Tobermory, ON

Parks Canada Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

