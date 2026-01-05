Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale has products up to 75% off and you can save on candles
Some three-wick candles are $16.96 cheaper now! 👀
The semi-annual sale at Bath & Body Works is still offering deals, and you can get up to 75% off.
You only have a few more days to shop these cheap prices on products, including three-wick candles.
Bath & Body Works Canada's semi-annual sale is happening in-store until January 9, 2026, and online until 5:59 a.m. ET on January 10, 2026.
Select items are 50% to 75% off with this sale.
You can get select body care for $4.99, select hand soaps for $3.50, select wallflowers refills for $3.50, and select gifts and accessories for 60% off.
Also, select three-wick candles and single-wick candles are more than 50% off with the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale.
Single-wick candles are now $7.18, which is $10.77 cheaper than the original price of $17.95.
That means you get 60% off these smaller-sized candles.
With the semi-annual sale, three-wick candles are either $9.99 or $11.99, which is down from the original price of $26.95.
These candles are 62% or 55% off now, so you save $16.96 or $14.96!
You can get holiday, winter and fall fragrances and classic Bath & Body Works scents at discounted prices with the semi-annual sale.
That includes Hot Cocoa & Cream, Sweater Weather, Spiced Apple Toddy, Falling Flurries, Tree Farm, Flannel, Pumpkin Apple, Fresh Balsam, Crushed Candy Cane, Vanilla Bean Noel, and more scents.
If you're shopping in-store, these deals are available at Bath & Body Works stores in Canada.
You don't need a semi-annual sale coupon. Any products that are on sale will be automatically discounted at checkout.
If you're shopping online, the sale is available through the Canadian online store.
No promo code is required. You just have to add products to your shopping bag, and the deals will automatically be applied during checkout.
Bath & Body Works said the semi-annual sale deals are available while supplies last. Product selection could vary from store to store and online.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.