Canada's weather forecast for December reveals which parts of the country will get snowstorms

It also tells you if it'll be a white Christmas!

person walking on a path in toronto during a snowstorm. right: snow covered cars and trees on a vancouver street

Person walking in Toronto during a snowstorm. Right: Snow-covered cars on a Vancouver street.

Juan Rojas | Unsplash, Mitch | Unsplash
Senior Writer

Canada's weather forecast for December is out now.

Some places will get snowstorms and a lot of snowy periods during the month.

In the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, there are monthly breakdowns of what the weather will be like throughout the year.

That includes details about the temperatures and weather conditions for each province.

So, here's what you need to know about the December forecast in Canada.

BC

From December 1 to December 3, there will be a snowstorm in the north but rain and snow showers in the south.

Temperatures are forecast to be "frigid."

There will be rainy periods and warm temperatures in B.C. from December 11 to December 11.

Between December 12 and December 20, it will be rainy and mild in the south but snowy and cold in the north.

B.C.'s weather is forecast to include a few rain and snow showers along with mild temperatures from December 21 to December 31.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba

It will be snowy and "frigid" in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba from December 1 to December 4.

Between December 5 and December 11, it's forecast to be sunny and "quite mild," but then there will be rain and snow showers.

From December 12 to December 20, there will be snow showers and cold temperatures in the Prairies.

You can expect sunny and mild conditions and then flurries from December 21 to December 31.

Ontario

Ontario's weather will include rain and snow showers, snowy periods and colder temperatures from December 1 to December 11.

Between December 12 and December 15, it will be sunny but "very cold."

Then, snow showers and "bitter cold" temperatures for forecast for Ontario from December 16 to December 21.

You can expect snowy periods and mild temperatures that become "frigid" from December 22 to December 31.

Quebec

It will be snowy and cold in Quebec from December 1 to December 7.

Between December 8 and December 16, you can expect flurries and sunshine but "frigid" temperatures.

Snowy conditions and bitterly cold temperatures are in the forecast from December 17 to December 20.

Then, there will be snow showers and cold temperatures between December 21 and December 26.

From December 27 to December 31, it will be "snow and very cold" in Quebec.

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland

From December 1 to December 4, there will be rain, snow, and chilly temperatures in Atlantic Canada.

You can expect snowy periods and cold between December 5 and December 9.

There will be rain and snow showers in northern parts of the region and cold temperatures and a snowstorm in the south from December 10 to December 13.

Between December 23 and December 25, it will be rainy and mild.

The forecast for December 26 to December 31 includes a snowstorm, then snow showers.

It will be mild in eastern parts of the region and "frigid" in western parts of Atlantic Canada that week.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

