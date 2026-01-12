This Ontario spot with tropical-looking beaches is one of the world's 'best' places to travel
It's been named a top destination for 2026.
It turns out you don't have to get on a plane to enjoy one of the world's best destinations. This gorgeous Ontario spot with beautiful beaches and vineyards has just been named one of the must-visit spots around the globe in 2026.
Conveniently located between Toronto and Ottawa, the destination is known for its beautiful shoreline, quaint small towns, epic food scene, and picturesque vineyards.
It's a magical spot for a weekend escape, and it comes alive during the summer months.
Time Out recently released a roundup of the "best places to travel in 2026," featuring top picks from around the world.
Prince Edward County, a beautiful island community in Ontario, was one of two Canadian spots to make the list.
"Famed for its white-sand beaches and surprisingly turquoise waters, Prince Edward County is now home to a wave of standout restaurants, design-forward stays like Wander the Resort (alongside cult faves like The Drake Devonshire) and buzzy cultural spaces like Base31," Time Out says.
One of PEC's most renowned beach destinations is Sandbanks Provincial Park. Located on the shores of Lake Ontario, the area boasts three white-sand beaches, sparkling waters, and the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation.
PEC is also home to cute little towns such as Picton and Wellington. Here you'll find quaint local shops, cozy cafes, delicious eateries, and streets that look like they're straight out of a storybook.
Don't miss out on a trip to a vineyard. According to Destination Ontario, the County is one of Canada's most sought-after wine destinations, home to over 40 vineyards. Many spots offer dishes and treats to enjoy alongside a glass of wine.
Not only has Prince Edward County been dubbed one of the best places to visit in 2026, but it's also been recognized as a top foodie destination.
Condé Nast Traveler named the County one of the "best places to eat in 2026," highlighting restaurants such as The Royal Hotel, Bocado, 100 Acre Wood, La Condesa, and Sujeo.
The only other Canadian destination to make Time Out's list was the Canadian Rockies, where you can visit the stunning new thermal wellness destination BASIN Glacial Waters.
Leave your passport behind! Prince Edward County is a top travel spot for 2026, and you can visit it right here in Ontario.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.