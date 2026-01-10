This beautiful Ontario town with fairy tale charm is better than a trip to the US, locals say
No passport needed!
If you're hoping to travel more this year, the good news is you don't need to spend a fortune on flights to enjoy an amazing escape. This small town near Toronto is an incredible spot for a day trip or weekend getaway, and readers say that it's even better than travelling to the U.S.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers which Ontario destinations they consider better than a trip to the U.S., and this quaint town was among the recommended places.
Perched along a scenic river, the small but enchanting town is dotted with quaint shops and bakeries, making it an idyllic spot for a peaceful, relaxed getaway.
Just over an hour from Toronto, St. Jacobs is a charming village with roots dating back to the early 1800s, originally settled by Germanic communities.
The quaint main street is lined with local boutiques, and you can find everything from clothing to gifts, tea, and books.
You can relax with a coffee at one of the town's cute cafes, which are brimming with cozy drinks, baked goods, treats, and more.
The region has strong agricultural roots, and you can find a range of local meats, produce, and other goods at markets and shops.
You can catch a local performance at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse or explore the St. Jacobs Art Walk, which is full of unique installations and hidden gems.
For a longer day trip, hop on the Waterloo Central Railway and take a scenic ride through nearby towns and countryside aboard a historic train.
Don't miss the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market either. Located just outside the village, it's Canada's largest year-round market, featuring local food, art, and more.
With its charming streets and old-world charm, locals say this Ontario town delivers an experience even better than a U.S. getaway.
