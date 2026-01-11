You haven't truly seen Ontario unless you've been to at least 7 of these 11 dreamy small towns

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to explore more of Ontario, you'll want to keep these beautiful small towns in mind. From cozy riverside gems to old-world villages, these spots are some of the province's must-sees.

They're perfect for weekend getaways or spontaneous day trips, offering picturesque streets, local shops, and plenty of charm.

How many of these spots have you been to? One of these towns might be the perfect pick for your next road trip.


Niagara-on-the-Lake

If you're feeling like a European getaway without a pricey plane ticket, you'll want to add this enchanting small town to your plans.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is a charming small town lined with restaurants, shops, and cafes.

You can enjoy European vibes right here in the province as you explore the old-world village.

The region is known for its wineries, so you'll want to plan a stop at a vineyard or two during your visit.

Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake website


Port Hope

Located just an hour away from Toronto, Port Hope is a charming lakeside village that will transport you back in time.

According to Northumberland Tourism, it's "been called one of the cutest small towns in Ontario" and is home to the "best-preserved heritage main street" in the province.

You can explore the quaint shops and cafes, or lounge on one of the sandy beaches during the summer months.

There are several attractions in the area, such as the Capitol Theatre and ziplining in the Ganaraska Forest.

Visit Port Hope website


Perth

Perth feels like a little slice of Scotland right here in Ontario. This charming village, steeped in history and old-world flair, feels like a fairytale escape just a short drive from Ottawa.

You can stroll along the quaint streets and explore local gems like the Perth Museum or the quirky Mammoth Cheese.

Stewart Park is a must-visit, with lush gardens and storybook bridges. You can also relax at a cozy cafe, lively restaurant, or canal-side patio with a view of the water.

Town of Perth website


Elora

If you haven't been to Elora, you'll want to add it to your bucket list.

Dubbed "Ontario's most beautiful village," it's brimming with old-world charm.

The town is home to beautiful limestone buildings that look straight out of a European postcard.

You can sip afternoon tea, cozy up at a warm cafe, find unique treasures in the boutiques, and enjoy stunning views of the rushing gorge.

During the summer, you can visit the Elora Quarry, which boasts turquoise waters and limestone cliffs.

In the winter, the village transforms into a sparkling wonderland with snow-draped shops and glowing windows. You can visit the quaint holiday market and sip steaming cups of cocoa for a magical outing.

Elora Fergus website


Blue Mountain Village

Looking for a fun getaway spot? Blue Mountain boasts a four-season pedestrian village brimming with attractions and activities.

In the summer, you can unwind on secluded beaches, catch a flick at local film festivals, or enjoy a meal on sun-soaked patios.

The fall brings stunning colours, making it the perfect time to ride the open-air gondola and take in the views.

Winter is another beautiful time to visit Blue Mountain. Blanketed in snow, the destination resembles a small alpine village and is especially magical at Christmas.

You can ski down the slopes, skate on the mountaintop trail, ride the mountain coaster down the glistening slope, and more.

Blue Mountain Village website


Almonte

If you've ever wanted to feel like the star of a Hallmark film, Almonte is the place to be. The charming gem is perched along the shores of the Mississippi River near Ottawa.

Its streets are dotted with cozy cafes, charming boutiques, and local eateries waiting to be explored.

If you're looking to stretch your legs, you can head to the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area or enjoy a peaceful stroll along the downtown Riverwalk.

Known as Ontario's "Christmas Capital," Almonte transforms into a festive wonderland in winter, ideal for holiday experiences and Hallmark-movie-worthy moments.

Almonte website


Huntsville

Nestled in the heart of Muskoka, Huntsville is a scenic escape full of lakes, forests, and charming downtown streets.

You can hike trails, paddle along shining waters, or explore nearby Algonquin Park, which is especially beautiful during the fall.

With cozy cottages, local shops, and cute cafes, Huntsville is the ideal spot for a peaceful weekend getaway, offering endless natural beauty.

Town of Huntsville website


Port Stanley

You don’t have to travel far to capture East Coast charm. This Ontario harbour village will have you feeling like you've travelled to a whole other province. Just a three-hour drive from Toronto, it's an easy day trip or laid-back weekend getaway.

Port Stanley is known for its sandy beaches, including Main Beach, where warm, shallow waters make it ideal for swimming. Ontario's Southwest calls it "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore."

Back in town, you can wander past lakeside patios, charming streets, cozy cafes, and local shops perfect for a sweet treat.

Port Stanley BIA Website


Picton

Picton is a picturesque gem in Prince Edward County, complete with sparkling waters, a charming downtown, and historic streets that look like they're straight out of a storybook.

Surrounded by vineyards and quaint farm markets, it's an ideal spot for a getaway.

In summer, you don't want to miss out on Sandbanks Provincial Park, where you'll find dreamy white-sand beaches and towering dunes that feel almost tropical.

With cozy inns, cute shipos, and relaxing spas, Picton is a dreamy spot to unwind and recharge.

Picton BIA website


Stratford

Stratford is a stunning spot for a weekend getaway, complete with delicious restaurants and lots to do.

While it's technically a city, it has major small-town vibes and is known for its beautiful buildings and theatre scene.

You can wander the main street for boutiques and cafes, catch a play at the famous Stratford Festival, or follow the Chocolate Trail to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Don't miss the Shakespearean Gardens, where you'll find whimsical bridges and historic scenery.

Destination Stratford website


Tobermory

This tiny town is straight off a postcard and is brimming with summer charm.

According to the website, the harbour town is "surrounded by crystal clear water, the majestic Niagara Escarpment and is home to Flowerpot Island along with two national parks."

You can spend your days swimming in turquoise waters, enjoying a meal on a waterside patio, wandering quaint shops, or exploring the stunning natural wonders that make this spot so unforgettable.

You don't want to miss out on the Grotto, an ancient sea cave with a hidden pool of water, or a cruise to Flower Pot Island, where you'll find unique rock formations and crystal-clear waves.

Tobermory website

