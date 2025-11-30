Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This quaint small town is the 'Christmas Capital of Ontario' and it's pure Hallmark magic

So many Christmas movies have been filmed there.

A street with Christmas decorations. Right: A person standing outside a store.

A small town in Ontario.

@julialwheeler | Instagram, @jmaclaren | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Twinkly store windows, snow-dusted streets, cafes filled with the scent of cinnamon, and cozy little shops await in this magical Ontario small town.

You'll feel like you've stepped into a scene from a Hallmark film as you wander through the village, sipping a warm drink and soaking up the holiday cheer.

It's a magical place to visit during the holiday season, and it's only a short road trip from Ottawa.

The destination

Almonte is a cozy little gem perched along the shores of the Mississippi River. The former mill town is brimming with old-world architecture, scenic views, and small-town charm, making it a stunning spot to visit for a day trip or weekend escape.

Known as the "Friendly Town," Almonte is only an hour away from Ottawa and offers picturesque trails, unique events, cute boutiques, and delicious eateries.

Christmas in Almonte

Almonte is a beautiful place to explore year-round, but Christmas brings an extra touch of magic to the scene.

The village transforms into a sparkling wonderland straight off a holiday card, with twinkling lights, festive decorations, and cozy shops.

The town is so magical that it has served as the backdrop for many festive films, earning it the nickname "Hallmark Capital" of Ontario and the "Christmas Capital of Ontario".

Movies such as Unlocking Christmas, The Christmas Setup, and A Chance for Christmas have been filmed here, proving that this small town is a Christmas destination both on-screen and in real life.

You can even take a self-guided tour of filming locations throughout Almonte, which leads to charming shops, landmarks, and more.

Things to do

There's no shortage of things to do in Almonte during the holiday season. From festive events to cozy experiences, it offers endless movie-worthy magic.

You can get some holiday shopping done along historic Mill Street, where you'll find antiques, galleries, fashion items, and more.

Spots like Tin Barn Market and Cheerfully Made offer unique gifts and treasures for everyone on your list.

Don't miss out on Hummingbird Chocolate, home to the "best chocolate bar in the world" and other sweet treats.

The town boasts some cozy cafes perfect for warming up on a chilly day, such as North Market Almonte, Ottawa Valley Coffee, and Equator Coffee Roasters.

On December 5, you can attend the annual Light Up the Night event, a wintry open-air concert featuring live entertainment and a magical fireworks display.

The celebration draws thousands of people from the region and beyond for "one of the largest and most magical outdoor Christmas shows in Canada," according to Mississippi Mills.

The Almonte Christmas Parade is taking place on December 7 this year, featuring beautiful lights, hot chocolate, and more.

You can also head to the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area for Kintail Country Christmas on December 13. The area will be transformed into a holiday wonderland complete with horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa, food trucks, and more.

If you're looking for a magical spot to explore this holiday season, the "Christmas Capital of Ontario" will make you feel like you've stepped into a Hallmark movie.

Almonte website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

