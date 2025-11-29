This Netflix Christmas town near Ottawa is one of Canada's best spots to spend the holidays
It's like a holiday move come to life. ☃️
Want to wander through a real-life Netflix Christmas town this winter? Just a short road trip from Ottawa, you can visit a charming destination that has been called one of the best places in the country to spend Christmas.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to share their thoughts on the best place to spend the Christmas holidays in Canada, and this waterfront spot was one of the destinations mentioned.
Located just over an hour from Ottawa, Brockville is a "small-town city" with tons of heritage set in the heart of the 1000 Islands region.
The city offers a peaceful escape with serene trails, friendly locals, and tons to see and do.
Winter transforms Brockville into a festive escape, like something out of a Christmas movie, complete with glowing attractions, hot chocolate stops and scenic strolls that feel straight out of a holiday storybook.
And if it feels like a holiday movie come to life, there's a good reason — the city recently served as the filming location for the Netflix Christmas movie Hot Frosty (2024), featuring Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert and Schitt's Creek star Dustin Milligan. Released late last year, the film includes many shots of Brockville's Courthouse Square decked out with fake snow.
No need to fantasize about visiting a Christmas town like the one in the movie, though — visit Brockville in winter to find a host of holiday activities and things to do and see.
On November 29 and 30, visit Arts Hub Brockville to shop their Holiday Artisan Show and Sale. You'll be able to shop for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts and handmade creations while supporting local artists.
On November 29, you can also see the beautiful River of Lights on Blockhouse Island, in which thousands of twinkling lights dance to holiday music.
The nightly show runs from 6 to 10 p.m., lasts approximately 40 minutes, and you can view it from the comfort of your vehicle while tuning in on the radio.
Starting on December 5, you can also enjoy a candle-lit tour of the historic Fulford Place Museum. Visitors will enjoy an hour-long guided tour through the decorated Edwardian mansion by the soft glow of candlelight and learn about the Fulford family and the Christmas traditions of the early 20th century.
The tours run for two weekends in December, and tickets are required.
Also starting December 5, you can visit the popular Clow's Christmas Trail, a 1.5-kilometre dreamy, illuminated walking trail through the woods.
The trail is decked out in holiday lights and Christmas displays, including a Nativity Scene, a winter sports lane, a North Pole post office, a Candy Shop, an Elves Lodge, Santa's toy shop and much more along the lit path.
The trail is open on select nights in December until the 23rd, and costs $15.25 per adult.
On December 6, 13 and 20, don't miss the Farmers' Christmas Market at Brockville's Aquatarium, where you can enjoy tasty bites, music and shop for Christmas gifts.
December 6 will also see the return of Brockville's annual Santa Claus parade. This year's theme is "Hometown Holiday," celebrating the charm of a cozy Brockville Christmas village with sparkling lights, festive floats, and community spirit.
With so much holiday charm and tons of Christmassy activities on offer, it's no wonder readers named Brockville as one of the best places in Canada to spend the holiday season.
Visit for a Christmas experience that's sure to be just like the movies.
