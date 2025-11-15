Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Canada's most romantic city is a road trip from Ottawa and it's like a magical Christmas town

It's the perfect place to spend the holidays. 🎄

A person standing by a Christmas tree. RIght: Two people standing outside a store with Christmas decorations.

A city in Canada.

@__hermes__wings | Instagram, @lfayos | Instagram,
Writer

Looking for a romantic place to spend Christmas in Canada? If you want to visit a scenic destination so pretty that you'll think you've wandered into a real-life snow globe, look no further than this charming Canadian city near Ottawa.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to share their thoughts on the most romantic city in Canada, and this sparkling destination received tons of mentions.

Set on the St. Lawrence River, about 4.5 hours from Ottawa, Quebec City is a beautiful place to visit at any time of year, with historic architecture, cobblestone streets, and French culture that will make you feel like you've been transported to Europe.

Around the holidays, however, the city becomes even more magical, with twinkling lights, festive decor and tons to do and see.

Visit Old Quebec to find the heart of the Christmas magic. Beginning at the end of November, the area is transformed into a real-life Christmas village, complete with sparkling lights, pine boughs and festive decor.

The cobblestone streets blanketed in snow and the old-world architecture will make you feel like you're wandering through a European Christmas town.

Be sure to also visit the Quartier Petit-Champlain, where Christmas decorating is taken to a whole new level.

Here, you'll find the postcard-perfect Rue du Petit Champlain, one of the oldest commercial streets in North America, lined with one-of-a-kind boutiques and restaurants that look like something out of a Christmas fairytale.

It’s the perfect place to bundle up for a winter evening stroll and admire the Christmas decorations and holiday lights with a special someone.

Throughout December, you can also enjoy circus performances and Christmas choirs in the district, adding to the holiday atmosphere.

Besides admiring the sights of Old Quebec, there's so much to do and see in Quebec City during the holiday season.

One can't-miss attraction is the Quebec City German Christmas Market. Spread across five sites in Old Quebec, the market features wooden chalets with holiday vendors selling gifts, handmade goods, and treats like hot chocolate, mulled wine, and German and European dishes.

Besides the German Christmas Market, there's also the Cap-Santé Christmas Market, the oldest outdoor Christmas market in Quebec, that takes place at the end of November just outside Quebec City, as well as the Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury Christmas Market, which offers free shows, fireworks, a visit from Santa, and more from early-mid December.

For some classic winter activities, you'll find an open-air skating rink at Place D’Youville, surrounded by sparkling lights and historic architecture, the perfect place for a winter skate.

Be sure to also visit Au 1884, the iconic wooden slide on Dufferin Terrace that may be the oldest attraction in the city. Grab a sled and zoom down the run at speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour (be sure to hold on to your hat).

After getting your fill of thrills, warm up with a hot drink or bowl of soup at the heated kiosk next to the Château Frontenac.

For more winter magic, you can visit Onwha' Lumina just outside the city in Wendake. The magical night walk takes you along a 1.2-kilometre pathway with light, sound and video projections, celebrating the Huron-Wendat Nation and their way of life.

With so much to do and see, and tons of festive decor, Quebec City offers a romantic place to enjoy the holiday season.

If you're looking for a magical holiday trip from Ottawa, this stunning city is where the Christmas spirit truly comes to life.

Quebec City website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more.

