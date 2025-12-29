Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

CBSA is hiring Border Services Officers and you can make up to $101,000

Even when you're just a trainee, the salary is almost $90,000! 🤑

canada border services agency inspection sign at border crossing in surrey

Canada Border Services Agency sign at a border crossing.

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is hiring for Border Services Officer jobs that pay up to $101,058 after training.

You don't need any experience or a university degree for these positions.

CBSA wants people to join the Border Services Officer Trainee Developmental Program and become Border Services Officers.

Border Services Officers help facilitate trade and travel while preventing prohibited goods and inadmissible people from entering Canada.

Some of the ports of entry where Border Services Officers work are in remote locations.

If you're selected, you must successfully complete the Officer Induction Training Program, which is four weeks of online learning and 14 weeks of in-person training in Rigaud, Quebec.

During this program, you'll get a tax-free allowance to cover basic expenses, and your lodging and meals will be provided at the Canada Border Services College in Rigaud.

Border Services Officer Trainees report to their port of entry after successfully completing training and then participate in the Officer Induction Development Program.

You will earn between $80,344 and $89,462 as a trainee.

After a minimum of 12 months and successful completion of the program, Border Services Officer Trainees will be recommended for promotion to Border Services Officers.

Then, the salary for these CBSA jobs will be from $85,211 to $101,058 a year.

If you're bilingual, you'll receive a bilingual bonus of $800 per year if you meet the required proficiency level in French or English.

It's required that you have a high school diploma or a satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission test as an alternative to a high school diploma.

You need a valid, unrestricted driver’s license to drive a motor vehicle in Canada and a valid Standard First Aid Certificate from a qualified provider approved by a province or territory in Canada.

As a Border Services Officer, you must be able to:

  • carry, use, and maintain CBSA-issued defensive equipment
  • work various shifts on rotation, weekends, and statutory holidays
  • work overtime as required
  • travel in Canada, the U.S., and/or internationally as requested
  • wear and maintain a uniform
  • operate a government vehicle
  • accept an assigned posting anywhere in Canada

The closing date is February 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Border Services Officer Trainee Developmental Program

Salary: $80,344 to $89,462 during training, then $85,211 to $101,058

Company: CBSA

Who Should Apply: Persons residing in Canada, and Canadian citizens and Permanent residents living abroad can apply.

You must have a high school diploma or a satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission test as an alternative to a high school diploma.

You need a valid, unrestricted driver’s license to drive a motor vehicle in Canada and a valid Standard First Aid Certificate from a qualified provider approved by a province or territory in Canada.

The deadline to apply is February 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

