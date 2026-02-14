Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this Ontario town with quaint streets and river views
It's brimming with charm.
With its winding rivers, old-world charm, and European vibes, this beautiful Ontario town has Canadians saying they'd love to call it home.
On the Narcity Facebook page, we asked readers to share which small town in Canada they'd love to move to, and this picturesque Ontario village with stone buildings and river views was one of the spots mentioned.
Located along the banks of the Tay River, Perth is a quaint Ontario community just over an hour outside of Ottawa. Its historic streets and stone buildings give it a storybook feel, making it look like something you might find overseas, without the long flight.
The town is known for its well-preserved architecture and creative local culture.
Named after a town in Scotland, Perth was established in the early 19th century by Scottish and Irish settlers, whose influence can still be seen in the town's appearance and character today.
There's plenty to do around town, with local museums, green spaces, and delicious restaurants. The downtown area is lined with charming shops and cozy cafes, so you can grab a coffee, browse for gifts, or run everyday errands without leaving the core.
A highlight of the town is Stewart Park, a large riverside green space with footbridges, gardens, and water views. It's a dreamy spot for morning walks, meetups with friends, or scenic afternoon picnics.
For anyone who enjoys good food, Perth has plenty of options. The town's dining scene ranges from casual spots to more upscale restaurants, offering "delicious pub eats to mouth-watering fine dining to thirst-quenching brews and spirits," according to its website.
During the warmer months, you can soak up some sunshine on patios along the river, and settle into cute cafes year-round for treats and hot drinks.
You can also shop for local produce, art, and more at the Farmers' Market, which runs from May to October.
According to the town's website, "Whether you're looking for a slower pace of life in a welcoming community or want to be surrounded by beautiful nature right outside your door, Perth has what you need."
There's a lot to enjoy throughout the year. The town offers a range of community events, including Halloween festivities and enchanting Christmas celebrations.
Zolo reports that Perth's average house price in February 2026 is $437,000.
With its small-town charm and historic beauty, it's no surprise that Perth is a dream spot for Canadians.
