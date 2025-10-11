Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This riverside Ontario town with cobblestone charm is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

You can enjoy small-town charm near Toronto.

A person sitting on a patio. Right: A historic building.

A small town in Ontario.

@morgsvan7ant | Instagram, @dtparisontario | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If quaint streets, cobblestone buildings, and European charm sound like your dream come true, you might want to consider a move to this enchanting Ontario town.

This historic riverside village is known for its beauty and is just a road trip away from Toronto.

With old-world streets and European vibes, it's a magical spot to call home, and readers say it's among the best places to live in the country.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to name the best small towns to live in Canada, and this Ontario village near Toronto was one of the spots mentioned.

Paris is a charming community nestled along the shores of the Grand River, about an hour and a half away from Toronto.

Nicknamed the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada" for its many heritage buildings, Paris has also earned the title of "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada."

Its storybook streets are lined with cozy cafés and charming boutiques, making everyday life feel like a scene from a storybook.

You can spend your days wandering the quaint streets, popping into shops and enjoying the local cuisine.

Other highlights of the town include The Paris Wincey Mills Co., home to many unique vendors, and attractions like the Paris Museum.

There are many restaurants, pubs, and eateries where you can enjoy a meal out, such as the Paris Beer Company or Stillwaters Plate & Pour.

You can enjoy fresh air and scenic strolls along the Grand River, or even float your way along its sparkling waters in a tube during the warmer months.

According to the County of Brant website, "the County offers a quality of life second-to-none. Our communities have it all, from artistic charisma to outdoor adventure and country charm."

Zolo reports that the average house price in Paris for October 2025 is $710,044, making it a cheaper spot to buy than many major cities.

If you're looking to relocate, you might want to consider this charming small town that readers say is among Canada's best spots to live.

Downtown Paris Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best places to live in ontariosmall towns near torontoontario small townsparis ontariobest places to live in canada
TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

    • Madeline Forsyth

      Lead Writer

      Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

    Ontario is home to 'The Prettiest Little Town in Canada' and it's a charming riverside gem

    It's a road trip from Toronto.

    This romantic Ontario town with a 'European feel' is among the 'prettiest' in Canada

    It's like a trip to Europe without a plane ticket.

    These 10 beautiful small towns in Ontario are among Canada's 'best' places to live

    From dreamy beach towns to old-world villages.

    This riverside Ontario town is one of the most romantic in Canada and looks like a storybook

    It's a road trip from Toronto.

    Ontario's new winter forecast says these places will be stormy and colder than normal

    Winter weather is almost here.

    You could get $200 from this new government benefit in October and it's not too late to apply

    Here's who qualifies. 👇

    We did the same shop at grocery stores for Thanksgiving dinner items to find the cheapest total

    One store is $44 more expensive for these 13 items! 👀

    Ontario Lotto Max winner found out he won $75 million while at a drive-thru getting coffee

    He didn't even pick the numbers that scored the jackpot!

    A new Costco is opening in the GTA this month and more details about the store just dropped

    This new location isn't like a regular warehouse.

    This BC small town nestled on a scenic coastline is one of Canada's best fall destinations

    You'll never want to leave this island town. 🌲 🌊

    U of T is Canada's top school in a new best universities ranking and other schools aren't close

    There's a big gap in Canada's top three! 👀

    Here's everything that's open and closed in Toronto for Thanksgiving 2025

    Last-minute shoppers, this one's for you. 👇

    Here's everything that's open and closed in Ottawa for Thanksgiving 2025

    Including a select few Loblaws, Costco & Walmart locations! 👀

    This park near Toronto has two stunning waterfalls and a lookout over a red and gold valley

    It looks like an autumn postcard.