This riverside Ontario town with cobblestone charm is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live
You can enjoy small-town charm near Toronto.
If quaint streets, cobblestone buildings, and European charm sound like your dream come true, you might want to consider a move to this enchanting Ontario town.
This historic riverside village is known for its beauty and is just a road trip away from Toronto.
With old-world streets and European vibes, it's a magical spot to call home, and readers say it's among the best places to live in the country.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to name the best small towns to live in Canada, and this Ontario village near Toronto was one of the spots mentioned.
Paris is a charming community nestled along the shores of the Grand River, about an hour and a half away from Toronto.
Nicknamed the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada" for its many heritage buildings, Paris has also earned the title of "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada."
Its storybook streets are lined with cozy cafés and charming boutiques, making everyday life feel like a scene from a storybook.
You can spend your days wandering the quaint streets, popping into shops and enjoying the local cuisine.
Other highlights of the town include The Paris Wincey Mills Co., home to many unique vendors, and attractions like the Paris Museum.
There are many restaurants, pubs, and eateries where you can enjoy a meal out, such as the Paris Beer Company or Stillwaters Plate & Pour.
You can enjoy fresh air and scenic strolls along the Grand River, or even float your way along its sparkling waters in a tube during the warmer months.
According to the County of Brant website, "the County offers a quality of life second-to-none. Our communities have it all, from artistic charisma to outdoor adventure and country charm."
Zolo reports that the average house price in Paris for October 2025 is $710,044, making it a cheaper spot to buy than many major cities.
If you're looking to relocate, you might want to consider this charming small town that readers say is among Canada's best spots to live.
