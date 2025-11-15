Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Ontario has a storybook small town with cobblestone charm and cozy cafes

It's a short road trip from Toronto.

A person standing on a street. Right: A person sitting on a couch.

A small town in Ontario.

@soul.lilly | Instagram, @rate_my_cafe | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

River views, cozy shops, warm cafes, and cobblestone charm await you in this enchanting small town in Ontario. With its old-world buildings and quaint streets, it's like a scene from a storybook.

It's a magical spot to spend a day, offering several cute cafes, restaurants, local shops, trails, and more to enjoy.

Located just an hour and a half from Toronto, it's a dreamy place for a peaceful escape where you can wander along the river, sip steaming cups of coffee and soak up the small-town charm.

Paris is a charming riverside town that has earned the nickname "Cobblestone Capital of Canada" for its beautiful heritage buildings.

Also known as "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada," it's a picture-perfect spot where you can wander along historic streets, shop for unique treasures, and more.

Local gems like Dog-Eared Café offer a cozy place to sit with a warm drink while you watch the snowflakes drift outside.

You'll also want to stop by the Little Paris Bread Co. and Chocolate Sensations for baked goods and sweet treats.

The Paris Wincey Mills Co. is worth a visit. The venue features local vendors selling handmade items, fresh produce, and baked goods, and is home to another cute coffee spot called Detour Cafe.

The Paris Museum shares stories from the town's past, while a self-guided cobblestone tour lets you wander its winding streets and see the historic buildings up close.

The town has several festive events to enjoy this holiday season, including a Jingle Bell Night on November 21 and a Christmas market on November 29.

For more festive fun, you can head to Snyder's Farm, located just 20 minutes from Paris.

The destination offers an Old-Fashioned Christmas celebration starting November 29, complete with trees, holiday-themed treats, visits from Santa, and more.

With its cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and warm cafes, this Ontario village is a magical spot to visit this season.

Downtown Paris website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

