Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This Lotto Max winner scored $1 million with a ticket he bought at Walmart

"I didn't believe it."

lotto max winner edward m holding a $1 million cheque

Lotto Max winner Edward M. with a $1 million cheque.

BCLC
Senior Writer

This new Lotto Max winner scored $1 million with a ticket he bought at Walmart.

When he checked his numbers in the lottery app, he couldn't believe that he won a Maxmillions prize.

BCLC recently announced that Edward M., a resident of Kelowna, B.C., won $1 million in the Lotto Max draw on December 23, 2025.

The December 23 draw had an $80 million jackpot along with 43 Maxmillions up for grabs, and Edward scored one of the Maxmillions prizes.

He purchased the winning ticket at a Walmart store on Banks Road in Kelowna.

The Lotto Max winning numbers for this Maxmillions prize were 13, 14, 15, 24, 27, 30 and 33.

Edward was at home during the holiday season and found out that he was a winner while checking his ticket on the BCLC Lotto! App.

"I didn't believe it," he said.

Then, he shared the win with his kids, who were in disbelief too.

He told BCLC that one of his kids cried when he told them, while the other reacted with excitement.

lotto max winner holding a $1 million cheque Lotto Max winner with a $1 million cheque. BCLC

Edward plans to celebrate his $1 million Lotto Max win with a "family shindig."

Also, he's going to share the win with his kids, but is also thinking about retirement.

"This win just means more time with my kids and being able to financially be there for them if they need it," he said. "Retiring is also something I will be able to do now."

When BCLC asked Edward what it was like to find out he was a millionaire, he said that he felt "humbled, gobsmacked and disbelief."

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto maxlotto max winning numberslotto max winner
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

The CRA is sitting on over $1.7B in uncashed cheques — Here's how to check if any are yours

You could have unclaimed CRA money waiting for you. 👀 💸

Costco is giving out gift cards and you get back the cost of your membership

These vouchers are worth $65 or $130. 🤑

Here's what salary you need to afford a home in major Canadian cities in 2026

From coast to coast, here's what homeownership in Canada really costs this year. 🏘️

University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs and you can make up to $139,000

A few jobs don't require a university degree!

These airlines flying out of Toronto Pearson are actually worth the money, according to readers

These are the top picks for a better flight experience.

CRA is hiring agents in Ontario and you don't need a degree to make almost $80,000

Experience using computers is required.

The first Canada Disability Benefit payments of 2026 go out soon — Here's how it works

Everything you need to know about how to apply and how much you could get. 👇

Ontario's weather forecast calls for double-digit temps and conditions could be hazardous

This thaw won't last long because cold and snow are on the way!

I tested the $10 mascara that's a #1 Amazon bestseller & it's better than a $40 version

9,000 people bought this in the past month!