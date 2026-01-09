This Lotto Max winner scored $1 million with a ticket he bought at Walmart
"I didn't believe it."
When he checked his numbers in the lottery app, he couldn't believe that he won a Maxmillions prize.
BCLC recently announced that Edward M., a resident of Kelowna, B.C., won $1 million in the Lotto Max draw on December 23, 2025.
The December 23 draw had an $80 million jackpot along with 43 Maxmillions up for grabs, and Edward scored one of the Maxmillions prizes.
He purchased the winning ticket at a Walmart store on Banks Road in Kelowna.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for this Maxmillions prize were 13, 14, 15, 24, 27, 30 and 33.
Edward was at home during the holiday season and found out that he was a winner while checking his ticket on the BCLC Lotto! App.
"I didn't believe it," he said.
Then, he shared the win with his kids, who were in disbelief too.
He told BCLC that one of his kids cried when he told them, while the other reacted with excitement.
Lotto Max winner with a $1 million cheque. BCLC
Edward plans to celebrate his $1 million Lotto Max win with a "family shindig."
Also, he's going to share the win with his kids, but is also thinking about retirement.
"This win just means more time with my kids and being able to financially be there for them if they need it," he said. "Retiring is also something I will be able to do now."
When BCLC asked Edward what it was like to find out he was a millionaire, he said that he felt "humbled, gobsmacked and disbelief."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.