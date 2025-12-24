Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 23 are out and there's an $80 million jackpot

So many Maxmillions have been won! 🤑

person holding olg lotto max tickets in front of christmas tree

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 23 are out now.

With this Lotto Max draw, you could score an $80 million jackpot and 43 Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million.

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the Maxmillions prizes, the winners and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 23?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 23 are 3, 28, 37, 38, 39, 41 and 43, with 45 as the bonus number.

Then, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 1, 4, 7, 17, 28, 29 and 41
  • 1, 9, 39, 43, 46, 47 and 48
  • 1, 10, 15, 17, 21, 40 and 45
  • 1, 12, 13, 24, 36, 43 and 49
  • 1, 29, 37, 39, 43, 45 and 50
  • 2, 3, 10, 14, 31, 37 and 46
  • 2, 4, 5, 10, 34, 38 and 41
  • 2, 4, 5, 17, 28, 47 and 49
  • 2, 4, 6, 26, 31, 40 and 44
  • 2, 8, 9, 25, 36, 37 and 41
  • 3, 7, 21, 30, 37, 39 and 42
  • 3, 7, 23, 25, 32, 40 and 46
  • 3, 7, 25, 27, 33, 46 and 50
  • 3, 19, 21, 23, 37, 43 and 45
  • 3, 20, 34, 39, 43, 47 and 48
  • 4, 8, 17, 19, 20, 26 and 33
  • 5, 8, 17, 23, 24, 27 and 32
  • 5, 10, 15, 31, 38, 40 and 45
  • 5, 12, 13, 25, 28, 37 and 41
  • 5, 15, 20, 22, 23, 30 and 46
  • 6, 7, 10, 25, 30, 39 and 49
  • 6, 8, 10, 11, 16, 31 and 38
  • 6, 9, 17, 22, 24, 40 and 47
  • 6, 13, 18, 23, 33, 35 and 39
  • 6, 16, 18, 28, 30, 45 and 48
  • 6, 17, 18, 25, 40, 42 and 46
  • 6, 22, 23, 24, 28, 35 and 45
  • 7, 8, 13, 21, 29, 45 and 50
  • 7, 8, 17, 24, 28, 31 and 32
  • 8, 14, 20, 32, 38, 44 and 47
  • 8, 23, 24, 25, 30, 39 and 40
  • 9, 11, 16, 24, 36, 47 and 48
  • 9, 17, 22, 24, 29, 37 and 48
  • 11, 12, 17, 25, 29, 30 and 34
  • 12, 14, 21, 32, 33, 47 and 48
  • 12, 14, 22, 23, 27, 28 and 41
  • 12, 19, 22, 24, 30, 41 and 44
  • 13, 14, 15, 24, 27, 30 and 33
  • 13, 20, 35, 41, 42, 45 and 47
  • 14, 16, 28, 31, 38, 48 and 50
  • 14, 19, 21, 30, 37, 41 and 48
  • 16, 27, 28, 29, 36, 46 and 49
  • 18, 29, 31, 32, 35, 46 and 49
  • 19, 22, 24, 31, 32, 43 and 48

There is no winner of the $80 million jackpot.

But 16 of the Maxmillions prizes have been won, including a few that will be split between two winning tickets.

With the Maxmillions winners, nine winning tickets have been sold in Ontario, four in Quebec, three in the Prairies, two in B.C. and one in Atlantic Canada.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on December 26 will offer an $80 million jackpot and 46 Maxmillions worth $1 million each.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 19?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 19 were 3, 5, 20, 29, 35, 38 and 46. Then, the bonus number was 24.

Also, these were the Maxmillions winning numbers:

  • 1, 5, 6, 16, 17, 27 and 41
  • 1, 5, 13, 22, 38, 39 and 43
  • 1, 6, 28, 38, 42, 49 and 50
  • 1, 8, 40, 43, 44, 46 and 50
  • 1, 9, 10, 29, 38, 48 and 49
  • 1, 16, 32, 33, 34, 48 and 50
  • 2, 8, 20, 31, 38, 43 and 49
  • 2, 19, 23, 27, 28, 30 and 31
  • 3, 4, 5, 19, 27, 35 and 48
  • 3, 5, 16, 33, 39, 40 and 47
  • 3, 7, 8, 20, 38, 45 and 49
  • 3, 12, 14, 22, 25, 26 and 31
  • 3, 13, 16, 20, 22, 25 and 44
  • 3, 21, 23, 30, 44, 45 and 48
  • 4, 8, 24, 33, 35, 48 and 49
  • 4, 18, 19, 26, 27, 28 and 32
  • 5, 9, 12, 26, 31, 33 and 47
  • 5, 16, 20, 22, 23, 31 and 37
  • 5, 17, 20, 29, 30, 40 and 50
  • 6, 8, 14, 20, 23, 39 and 49
  • 6, 11, 22, 26, 38, 42 and 49
  • 7, 20, 27, 33, 35, 49 and 50
  • 8, 12, 16, 17, 35, 37 and 44
  • 8, 15, 21, 24, 30, 42 and 48
  • 8, 24, 29, 37, 39, 45 and 48
  • 11, 12, 15, 31, 34, 35 and 42
  • 11, 12, 18, 26, 27, 31 and 45
  • 11, 25, 27, 36, 41, 42 and 45
  • 13, 20, 28, 29, 31, 34 and 46
  • 14, 16, 17, 24, 34, 48 and 50
  • 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 28 and 44
  • 15, 17, 23, 25, 28, 29 and 41
  • 16, 21, 22, 23, 44, 47 and 49
  • 20, 24, 29, 36, 39, 46 and 47

Nobody won the $80 million jackpot in Friday's draw.

But eight Maxmillions worth $1 million each were won with tickets sold in Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

Some of those prizes were won by multiple tickets, which means the winners will split the $1 million prize.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

