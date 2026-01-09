Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

CRA is hiring agents in Ontario and you don't need a degree to make almost $80,000

Experience using computers is required.

canada revenue agency sign outside of national headquarters building in ottawa

Canada Revenue Agency sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is hiring in Ontario, and no university degree or college diploma is required.

Plus, you can make close to $80,000 with these positions!

Canada's federal revenue service has openings for Taxpayer Services Agents at contact centres in Ontario.

The duties of these CRA jobs include:

  • communicating with taxpayers and representatives
  • answering inbound/outbound telephone enquiries
  • receiving, reviewing, analyzing, and researching taxpayer information to identify and resolve taxpayer accounts
  • researching, analyzing, interpreting, and applying legislative and regulatory provisions, policies and guidelines
  • reviewing and directing enquiries or issues for resolution
  • preparing reports, letters, and other documents
  • participating in projects to enforce areas of non-compliance

Also, as a Taxpayer Services Agent, you're required to use a headset and a computer for prolonged periods.

CRA is looking to staff temporary positions at the Individual and Benefit Enquiries Contact Centre and Business Enquiries Contact Centre in Ontario.

So, you must live within a commuting distance of Barrie, Belleville, Hamilton, Kingston, Kitchener, London, Mississauga, Oshawa, Peterborough, Scarborough, St. Catharines, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Toronto, or Windsor.

The salary for these Taxpayer Services Agent jobs is $65,389 to $73,595.

You need a high school diploma or a CRA-approved alternative.

Also, you must have at least six months of experience delivering client, customer or public service in a call centre or professional environment.

At least six months of experience using computer technologies, including Microsoft programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.) or an equivalent, PDFs, and internet search engines, is required.

You must be able to communicate verbally and in writing.

Also, you need to be willing to work overtime and evenings, weekends and/or statutory holidays.

The closing date is January 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Taxpayer Services Agents

Salary: $65,389 to $73,595

Company: CRA

Who Should Apply: You need to have a high school diploma or a CRA-approved alternative.

Also, you must have at least six months of experience delivering client, customer or public service in a call centre or professional environment.

At least six months of experience using computer technologies, including Microsoft programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.) or an equivalent, PDFs, and internet search engines, is required.

You must be able to communicate both verbally and in writing.

The ability to work overtime and evenings, weekends and/or statutory holidays is required as well.

Apply On CRA Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

canada revenue agencycra jobs
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

The CRA is sitting on over $1.7B in uncashed cheques — Here's how to check if any are yours

You could have unclaimed CRA money waiting for you. 👀 💸

Costco is giving out gift cards and you get back the cost of your membership

These vouchers are worth $65 or $130. 🤑

Here's what salary you need to afford a home in major Canadian cities in 2026

From coast to coast, here's what homeownership in Canada really costs this year. 🏘️

University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs and you can make up to $139,000

A few jobs don't require a university degree!

Ontario's weather forecast calls for double-digit temps and conditions could be hazardous

This thaw won't last long because cold and snow are on the way!

These airlines flying out of Toronto Pearson are actually worth the money, according to readers

These are the top picks for a better flight experience.

Ontario's 'best' grocery stores were revealed and these national chains have competition

A few only-in-Ontario grocers ranked better than national retailers. 🛒

The first Canada Disability Benefit payments of 2026 go out soon — Here's how it works

Everything you need to know about how to apply and how much you could get. 👇

I tested the $10 mascara that's a #1 Amazon bestseller & it's better than a $40 version

9,000 people bought this in the past month!