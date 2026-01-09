CRA is hiring agents in Ontario and you don't need a degree to make almost $80,000
Experience using computers is required.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is hiring in Ontario, and no university degree or college diploma is required.
Plus, you can make close to $80,000 with these positions!
Canada's federal revenue service has openings for Taxpayer Services Agents at contact centres in Ontario.
The duties of these CRA jobs include:
- communicating with taxpayers and representatives
- answering inbound/outbound telephone enquiries
- receiving, reviewing, analyzing, and researching taxpayer information to identify and resolve taxpayer accounts
- researching, analyzing, interpreting, and applying legislative and regulatory provisions, policies and guidelines
- reviewing and directing enquiries or issues for resolution
- preparing reports, letters, and other documents
- participating in projects to enforce areas of non-compliance
Also, as a Taxpayer Services Agent, you're required to use a headset and a computer for prolonged periods.
CRA is looking to staff temporary positions at the Individual and Benefit Enquiries Contact Centre and Business Enquiries Contact Centre in Ontario.
So, you must live within a commuting distance of Barrie, Belleville, Hamilton, Kingston, Kitchener, London, Mississauga, Oshawa, Peterborough, Scarborough, St. Catharines, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Toronto, or Windsor.
The salary for these Taxpayer Services Agent jobs is $65,389 to $73,595.
You need a high school diploma or a CRA-approved alternative.
Also, you must have at least six months of experience delivering client, customer or public service in a call centre or professional environment.
At least six months of experience using computer technologies, including Microsoft programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.) or an equivalent, PDFs, and internet search engines, is required.
You must be able to communicate verbally and in writing.
Also, you need to be willing to work overtime and evenings, weekends and/or statutory holidays.
The closing date is January 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.