This Ontario city was named among the world's best New Year's Eve spots and it beat Las Vegas
You don't need to go far for the ultimate New Year's Eve.
You don't have to go far to welcome 2026 in style. This Ontario city was named among the 20 best New Year's Eve destinations in the world, and it even beat Las Vegas.
A new study from travel eSIM provider, Holafly, has revealed the best New Year's Eve destinations across the globe by analyzing factors such as search volumes, the number of New Year's Eve events in each city, average temperature and rainfall in December and January, safety scores, and nightly hotel costs for the New Year's Eve period.
An Ontario city ranked within the top 10, beating popular destinations such as Paris, Rome, and Las Vegas.
Toronto claimed ninth place on the list of the world's best spots to ring in 2026, so it's time to make those New Year's plans.
According to Holafly, "with 76 New Year's Eve events across the city and more than 15,640 searches from travellers planning to ring in the new year in the city, Toronto comes alive."
The study highlights Toronto's midnight fireworks display along the iconic skyline as well as the multitude of winter activities the city has to offer.
It also notes that average nightly hotel prices are "comparatively affordable" at $260 per night, so "visitors can experience ringing in the new year in a new city without the premium price tags of other destinations."
Toronto's annual New Year's Eve event is taking place at the Harbourfront Centre. The free celebration kicks off at 10 p.m. on December 31 and features Winterfest programming, including a DJ skate party, light installations, food vendors, and a Winter Maze.
The 10-minute fireworks display begins at midnight and can be seen from anywhere with a view of Toronto's inner harbour, or can be watched live on YouTube.
You can find alternative fireworks viewing locations with music at Sugar Beach Park, Harbour Square Park, HTO Park, and HTO Park West.
Or, head to the New Year's Eve Bash + Fireworks at the Distillery Winter Village, a ticketed event with music and more.
The only other Canadian city to be named among the world's 20 best New Year's Eve destinations was Vancouver, which ranked 18th, above Athens and Mexico City.
Whether you're a local or planning a last-minute getaway, Toronto proves you don't need to travel far to ring in 2026 in style.
