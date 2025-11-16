7 enchanting Christmas towns less than 3 hours from Ottawa for a magical weekend getaway
You'll be singing Christmas carols in no time. 🎄
When the first snowflakes start to fall and the scent of pine and cinnamon fills the air, there’s no better time to plan a cozy Christmas escape.
Luckily, you don't have to travel far from Ottawa to find charming small towns that look like they’ve been pulled straight out of a Christmas Hallmark movie.
Just a few hours away from the city, you can discover quaint villages and towns where twinkling lights line heritage streets and local shops overflow with one-of-a-kind gifts and holiday treats.
Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a winter road trip, these storybook towns deliver all the small-town magic you could ask for. Here are seven enchanting Christmas towns less than three hours from Ottawa that will make you feel like you’ve stepped right into your very own holiday movie.
Perth
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Located about 1 hour from Ottawa, Perth, Ontario, is a hidden gem that transforms into a magical holiday escape in winter.
Nestled along the Tay River, this historic town is one of the oldest settlements in Eastern Ontario, founded in the early 1800s by Scottish immigrants.
That Scottish heritage still shines through today, from the stone architecture to the cozy pubs and festive traditions that make it feel like you've stepped into the Highlands for the holidays.
Downtown Perth looks especially enchanting in winter once the snow begins to fall.
Here, you can grab a cozy coffee and fresh-baked treat and wander along the town's main street to find charming boutiques, artisan shops, and unique holiday gifts and treasures.
This year, the town has tons of holiday events on offer, including the annual Once Upon a Christmas in Downtown Perth on November 22, a festive event with hot chocolate, s'mores, a Mistletoe Vendor Market, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.
The CPKC Holiday Train is also set to make a stop in Perth on November 28, 2025, bringing with it live bands performing all your favourite holiday songs.
Merrickville
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Situated on the Rideau River under an hour from Ottawa, Merrickville is a small Victorian village that's full of history.
Dubbed the "Jewel of the Rideau Canal," the village is a popular tourist destination home to 19th-century stone buildings and streetscapes that will transport you back in time.
Downtown Merrickville offers cozy boutiques, galleries, cafes and eateries. Many of the storefronts also feature cute decor for the Christmas season, making for tons of photo ops. The charming town looks even more beautiful after a snowfall.
On November 28, the CPKC Holiday Train will make a stop in town. Then, on December 6, enjoy Christmas in Merrickville, a festive event with a Christmas parade and market, in-store specials and even live reindeer.
Carleton Place
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: About 40 minutes from Ottawa, Carleton Place is a small town with tons of charm.
Located on the shores of the Mississippi River, Carleton Place is full of old-world streets, quaint shops and cute cafes.
You can explore the town’s historic downtown area, lined with unique shops, cozy eateries, and 19th-century stone buildings. In particular, be sure to check out Carleton Place Town Hall, a gem in the community built in 1897, and the Carleton Place and Beckwith Heritage Museum, which was built in 1872 as the town hall and later converted into a school.
In downtown Carleton Place, you'll find numerous events and festivals that showcase local talent and small businesses.
In late November, the town will host its annual Winterfest, a free, family-friendly event for all ages to kick off the Holiday season, with live entertainers, free horse-drawn wagon rides and a Night Market with sidewalk sales and local vendors.
Brockville
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Brockville is a scenic city just over an hour from Ottawa that offers a historic downtown, waterfront, charming restaurants, and heritage gems.
While it's a beautiful spot to visit year-round, visiting in winter is especially magical.
Brockville's King Street is home to an array of unique shops and boutiques offering one-of-a-kind gifts and local treasures, making it a perfect destination for holiday shopping and sightseeing.
Stop into River West Co., a lifestyle boutique offering products for the mind, body, and soul, located in the heart of downtown Brockville, or visit the Cottage Witch, where you'll find unique handmade and curated items and gifts.
For a bit of history, be sure to visit the Brockville Railway tunnel. The tunnel, which is Canada's first railway tunnel, is located half a kilometre from Brockville's waterfront and is decorated with lights and music.
You can also check out the River of Lights on Blockhouse Island, a free light and sound show featuring thousands of twinkling lights set to festive music that runs from November to January.
On December 6, you can also enjoy Brockville's annual Santa Claus parade. This year’s theme is "Hometown Holiday," celebrating the charm of a cozy Brockville Christmas village where sparkling lights, festive floats, and community spirit bring the season to life.
Mont-Tremblant
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Located about 1 hour and 40 minutes from Ottawa, Mont-Tremblant offers the perfect blend of outdoor adventure and cozy, small-town Christmas vibes.
While the ski village is beautiful at any time of year, seeing it blanketed with snow and decked out with holiday decor and lights is truly something magical.
At Place St-Bernard, you'll find the heart of Mont-Tremblant's holiday magic. Here, you can admire twinkling Christmas decorations and discover something new each day, such as hockey games, creative workshops, Christmas carols, and even ice-sculpture demonstrations.
On December 25, Jolly Old Saint Nick himself stops by to bring some extra holiday cheer and sparkle to the village.
In addition to alpine skiing and snowboarding, you can also enjoy cross-country skiing, ice fishing, fat biking, dog sledding, skating and more on and off the slopes of the mountain.
Downtown Mont-Tremblant and the pedestrian ski village also offer plenty of charming shopping options, as well as numerous restaurants and cafes serving a diverse range of cuisine, from sweet treats and baked goods to fine dining and sugar shack experiences.
Once you've had your fill of outdoor adventure, don't miss a visit to one of Mont-Tremblant's spas, which include the popular Scandinave Spa Mont-Tremblant.
Wakefield
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Located less than 30 minutes from Ottawa, Wakefield is a quaint village in Quebec's Outaouais region known for its culture and rich history.
Home to historic sites and tons of heritage, the village is the perfect place for a wintry day trip ahead of the holiday season.
The village's famous covered bridge is a must-see during any visit, but especially so in winter as it becomes blanketed in snow. Covered bridges are known as "kissing bridges," so it's the perfect spot to visit with a loved one.
The village also offers a variety of cafes, boutiques, art galleries, bakeries, and restaurants to visit during your stay.
On the outskirts of the village, you'll also find the Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa, a charming spot surrounded by nature and located close to the beautiful Gatineau Park.
Almonte
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Always wanted to star in your own Hallmark movie? Then you'll love Almonte.
The small town gem in Lanark County, Ontario, just over 30 minutes from Ottawa, is known for being the filming site of many Hallmark channel movies, with films set in Vermont, Alaska and even Milwaukee filmed here. Strolling the streets here feels like stepping into your very own holiday rom-com, especially when it snows.
The town boasts 19th-century historic buildings, stone structures and a picturesque setting on the river that makes it an enchanting spot to visit around the holidays.
Here, you can shop for gifts, antiques and clothing on the historic Mill Street, get tasty bites from cafes, restaurants and markets, or enjoy a leisurely stroll down the Mississippi River in historic downtown Almonte.
In December, you can enjoy Light Up the Night, a wintry, open-air concert and outdoor Christmas show with fireworks, seasonal treats and more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.