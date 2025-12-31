This enchanting lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's best spots to live
It has sandy beaches and a storybook main street.
Canada has no shortage of stunning spots to call home, and if you're dreaming about a slower-paced lifestyle, this beautiful Ontario small town might be worth checking out.
With gorgeous lake views, a historic main street, quaint shops and more, it's like stepping into a scene from a postcard, and is an idyllic spot for anyone craving charming, peaceful vibes.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to name the best small towns to live in Canada, and this cozy small town near Toronto was one of their picks.
Port Hope is a beautiful small town perched on the shores of Lake Ontario.
You'll be whisked back in time as soon as you step into the quaint downtown. Northumberland Tourism describes Port Hope as having the "best-preserved heritage main street" in Ontario, where historic shops and 19th-century architecture line the streets.
There are plenty of cozy cafes, cute bookshops, and more to explore, so you don't have to head to a city to find great coffee, shopping, and things to do.
One of Port Hope's biggest perks is its access to the beach. East Beach and West Beach are local favourites, with sandy stretches and Lake Ontario views that shine on warm summer days.
Beyond the shoreline, you'll find plenty to fill your time, from live shows at the Capitol Theatre to walks along the Ganaraska River and farm visits at places like Haute Goat.
The Port Hope website describes the town as having "an ideal quality of life," thanks to "a variety of wonderful amenities and excellent services, a distinctively preserved downtown, locally owned and operated businesses, rolling hills and farmland to explore and so much more."
During the winter, the town transforms into a cozy gem straight out of a Hallmark movie. You can enjoy "holiday magic and Victorian-era charm" at Christmas, according to Port Hope Tourism, and cold-weather events such as the Hibernate Festival.
With its beautiful beaches, old-world downtown, and endless charm, it's no wonder readers say this small town near Toronto is one of the best places to live in the country.