These VIA Rail jobs in Toronto get you travel perks and pay up to $31 an hour

You don't need a university degree or college diploma to get hired! 🚆

blue via rail sign above train tracks with toronto skyline in background

VIA Rail sign in front of Toronto skyline.

Brianbanh | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are VIA Rail jobs available in Toronto that pay up to $31 an hour, no degree required.

Plus, you get travel perks so you can go to destinations across the country!

One of these jobs actually pays you to travel, and you still get travel perks as an employment benefit.

VIA Rail is hiring On Train Service Attendants and Station Service Attendants/Counter Sales Agents in Toronto.

Currently, there are 100 full-time openings and a dozen part-time openings for these jobs.

The duties of an On Train Service Attendant include:

  • delivering customer service on board trains
  • assisting passengers and handling luggage
  • serving meals and beverages (including alcohol)
  • maintaining cleanliness in work areas and restrooms

Travel expenses like hotels and meals are covered on long trips.

The duties of a Station Service Attendant/Counter Sales Agent include:

  • creating and modifying reservations using computer systems
  • checking tickets and assisting passengers with special needs
  • announcing and providing information on train arrivals, departures, and delays
  • maintaining station cleanliness
  • handling luggage, parcels, and sports equipment
  • working outdoors in various weather conditions
  • operating motorized vehicles in tight spaces

These jobs pay up to $28.91 or between $27.48 and $31.80 an hour.

VIA Rail offers train travel privileges for employees and their families.

There are destinations in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, so you can travel across the country with VIA Rail.

If you want to apply for these Toronto-based jobs, here's what you need to know about the education and experience requirements.

On Train Service Attendant

Salary: $28.91 an hour

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and at least one year of customer service experience.

The ability to handle luggage weighing up ot 50 pounds and speak both English and French is required.

Also, you must have flexible availability to work various schedules (including weekends and holidays) and travel for two to three days at a time.

The deadline is Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

Station Service Attendant/Counter Sales Agent

Salary: $27.48 to $31.80 an hour

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Toronto (with occasional shifts at Oshawa and Oakville stations)

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and one year of customer service experience.

Also, a valid driver's license is required for this job.

You need the ability to repeatedly lift items weighing up to 50 pounds and speak English and French.

Since this is a part-time position, you're guaranteed 20 hours per week with the potential for up to 40 hours per week. You must be able to work variable shifts between 5:45 a.m. and 12 a.m., including weekends and holidays.

The deadline is Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

via railvia rail jobs
TorontoCanadaMoneyMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

VIA Rail jobs for train attendants are available in Toronto and you get paid to travel

You don't need much experience to get hired.

VIA Rail is hiring for these jobs across Canada that pay up to $74 an hour

Some positions pay you to travel!

6 VIA Rail jobs in Canada that offer travel perks but don't require you to travel for work

These positions are high-paying too!

VIA Rail is hiring in BC and you get travel perks without having to travel for work

These positions pay up to $45 an hour or $114,000 a year.

8 little-known reasons your Canadian passport could be revoked or cancelled

Your passport doesn't belong to you – it belongs to the government. 👀

10 of the cheapest places to travel to from Canada in March, including Portugal and Spain

These cheap flights might surprise you! ✈️

Toronto had over 6,000 break-ins in 2025 and these neighbourhoods were the most targeted

Do you live in one of these hotspots? 😳

The CRA shared important tips to help you get ready for the 2025 tax season

Tax season is only a week away — are you ready? 👀⏳

An 'icy winter storm' in Ontario will bring freezing rain, ice and up to 25 cm of snow

You're being told to prepare for "major travel impacts."

This $21 train ride from Toronto takes you to a beautiful beach town with velvety shores

Save this for your summer travel inspo!

This stunning Ontario park with Bahamas-blue water is the 2nd best place to stargaze in Canada

It's one of the few Dark Sky Preserves in the country.

This small town with dreamy lakes is one of Ontario's 'best' and 'most affordable' staycations

Pack your bags!

Sorry — I judged your entire personality based on the Vancouver neighbourhood you live in

Forget Myers-Briggs... your Vancouver neighbourhood says more.