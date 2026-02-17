These VIA Rail jobs in Toronto get you travel perks and pay up to $31 an hour
You don't need a university degree or college diploma to get hired! 🚆
There are VIA Rail jobs available in Toronto that pay up to $31 an hour, no degree required.
Plus, you get travel perks so you can go to destinations across the country!
One of these jobs actually pays you to travel, and you still get travel perks as an employment benefit.
VIA Rail is hiring On Train Service Attendants and Station Service Attendants/Counter Sales Agents in Toronto.
Currently, there are 100 full-time openings and a dozen part-time openings for these jobs.
The duties of an On Train Service Attendant include:
- delivering customer service on board trains
- assisting passengers and handling luggage
- serving meals and beverages (including alcohol)
- maintaining cleanliness in work areas and restrooms
Travel expenses like hotels and meals are covered on long trips.
The duties of a Station Service Attendant/Counter Sales Agent include:
- creating and modifying reservations using computer systems
- checking tickets and assisting passengers with special needs
- announcing and providing information on train arrivals, departures, and delays
- maintaining station cleanliness
- handling luggage, parcels, and sports equipment
- working outdoors in various weather conditions
- operating motorized vehicles in tight spaces
These jobs pay up to $28.91 or between $27.48 and $31.80 an hour.
VIA Rail offers train travel privileges for employees and their families.
There are destinations in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, so you can travel across the country with VIA Rail.
If you want to apply for these Toronto-based jobs, here's what you need to know about the education and experience requirements.
On Train Service Attendant
Salary: $28.91 an hour
Company: VIA Rail
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and at least one year of customer service experience.
The ability to handle luggage weighing up ot 50 pounds and speak both English and French is required.
Also, you must have flexible availability to work various schedules (including weekends and holidays) and travel for two to three days at a time.
The deadline is Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
Station Service Attendant/Counter Sales Agent
Salary: $27.48 to $31.80 an hour
Company: VIA Rail
Location: Toronto (with occasional shifts at Oshawa and Oakville stations)
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and one year of customer service experience.
Also, a valid driver's license is required for this job.
You need the ability to repeatedly lift items weighing up to 50 pounds and speak English and French.
Since this is a part-time position, you're guaranteed 20 hours per week with the potential for up to 40 hours per week. You must be able to work variable shifts between 5:45 a.m. and 12 a.m., including weekends and holidays.
The deadline is Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
