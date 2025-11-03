Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

VIA Rail jobs for train attendants are available in Toronto and you get paid to travel

You don't need much experience to get hired.

exterior of a via rail train car

VIA Rail train.

@viarailcanada | Instagram
Senior Writer

There are a lot of VIA Rail jobs available in Toronto right now.

You get paid to travel for work, plus you get travel perks for you and your family!

Canada's national passenger rail service is currently hiring On Train Service Attendants in Ontario and Quebec.

That includes 100 positions based in Toronto.

This job with VIA Rail has a salary of $28.91 an hour.

You also get perks like expenses paid on long trips (including hotel and meals) and train travel privileges for you and your family after one year of work.

As an On Train Service Attendant, you will:

  • accompany passengers on their trips
  • assist with luggage
  • ensure the well-being and safety of passengers on board trains
  • sell and serve meals (including food and alcohol)
  • provide janitorial services for work areas and washrooms

Since this job is based in Toronto, you'll work routes like Toronto-Windsor, Toronto-Niagara, and Toronto-Montreal.

You need a high school diploma and at least one year of experience in customer service for this job.

Also, you must be able to speak English and French.

The physical ability to repetitively handle weights of up to 50 pounds, which is the equivalent of a large suitcase, is required for this job.

You must be available to work variable schedules, including on-call, weekends and holidays.

Also, you have to be able to travel away from home for one to three days on each trip.

The deadline to apply for the VIA Rail jobs in Toronto is November 7, 2025.

If you're selected, you must successfully complete a nine-week training session that starts on January 12, 2026.

On Train Service Attendant

Salary: $28.91 an hour

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and one year of experience in customer service.

Also, you must be able to speak English and French.

The physical ability to repetitively handle weights of up to 50 pounds is required.

You must be available to work variable schedules (including on-call, weekends and holidays) and to travel away from home for one to three days on each trip.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

via rail jobsvia rail
TorontoCanadaMoneyMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

