VIA Rail jobs for train attendants are available in Toronto and you get paid to travel
You don't need much experience to get hired.
There are a lot of VIA Rail jobs available in Toronto right now.
You get paid to travel for work, plus you get travel perks for you and your family!
Canada's national passenger rail service is currently hiring On Train Service Attendants in Ontario and Quebec.
That includes 100 positions based in Toronto.
This job with VIA Rail has a salary of $28.91 an hour.
You also get perks like expenses paid on long trips (including hotel and meals) and train travel privileges for you and your family after one year of work.
As an On Train Service Attendant, you will:
- accompany passengers on their trips
- assist with luggage
- ensure the well-being and safety of passengers on board trains
- sell and serve meals (including food and alcohol)
- provide janitorial services for work areas and washrooms
Since this job is based in Toronto, you'll work routes like Toronto-Windsor, Toronto-Niagara, and Toronto-Montreal.
You need a high school diploma and at least one year of experience in customer service for this job.
Also, you must be able to speak English and French.
The physical ability to repetitively handle weights of up to 50 pounds, which is the equivalent of a large suitcase, is required for this job.
You must be available to work variable schedules, including on-call, weekends and holidays.
Also, you have to be able to travel away from home for one to three days on each trip.
The deadline to apply for the VIA Rail jobs in Toronto is November 7, 2025.
If you're selected, you must successfully complete a nine-week training session that starts on January 12, 2026.
