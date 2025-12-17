This is your last chance to claim money from a $70 million TD class action lawsuit
You could be eligible to receive a payment from the settlement.
The deadline for a TD class action lawsuit is this weekend, so it's your last chance to submit a claim.
Here's what you need to know about the settlement, the claims process, and more.
This TD Mutual Funds Discount Broker Trailing Commissions class action has a $70,250,000 settlement.
Class members are all persons who held units of a TD Mutual Fund through a discount broker at any time on or before September 11, 2024.
TD Mutual Funds refers to all mutual fund trusts TD Asset Management Inc. is or was trustee of at any time on or before September 11, 2024.
It includes mutual funds that have been terminated, merged into other mutual funds, and undergone name changes.
These are examples of discount brokers:
- BMO InvestorLine
- CIBC Investor's Edge
- National Bank Direct Brokerage
- RBC Direct Investing
- Scotia iTRADE
- TD Direct Investing
- CI Direct Trading
- Qtrade
- Desjardins Online Brokerage
- HSBC InvestDirect
- Laurentian Bank Discount Brokerage
- Wealthsimple
- Questrade
- Interactive Brokers
The deadline to file a claim is Saturday, December 20, 2025.
You can submit a claim online with a Claim ID and PIN or without that information.
Notices have been sent via mail and/or email to people who have accounts with TD Direct Investing.
Those notices contain either Known (includes Claim ID and PIN) or Unknown Claimant (doesn't include Claim ID and PIN) packages.
Here's what you need to know about submitting a claim online.
There is a "claimant information" section in the claims process that requires you to enter your personal information, including your name, address, and email.
You also have to provide details on the aggregate market value of all TD Mutual Fund units held in one of the monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual increments from the beginning of your ownership through May 31, 2022.
Then, you have to upload supporting documentation.
In the "payment details" section, you can choose to opt for payment via cheque instead of Interac e-transfer.
You must enter your birth month in this section of the claim form.
If you bank with CIBC or Simplii and don't have Interac e-transfer autodeposit, you're being told to opt for a cheque. That's because you could have difficulties manually depositing Interac e-transfers.
If you bank with another institution and don't have autodeposit set up for Interac e-transfers, the security answer will be your birth month.
The e-transfer will be sent to the email you entered in the "claimant information" section if your claim is approved.
