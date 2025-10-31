This tiny town near Ottawa with cute cafes and quaint streets is like a real-life Stars Hollow
It's perfect for a late-fall day trip. 🍂
If you've ever dreamed of wandering through the charming streets of Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls, you don’t have to travel to Connecticut to make it happen.
Just a short road trip from Ottawa, you can visit a small town with quaint streets, cute cafes, history and tons of charm.
Located under an hour from the city, the picturesque town of Pakenham feels straight out of a small-town TV show.
Nestled along the Mississippi River in Lanark County and established in 1823, the town is tiny but overflowing with charm. It’s the kind of place where you can picture Lorelai and Rory Gilmore strolling with coffee cups in hand.
Here, you'll find a historic and famed five-span stone bridge, a 1901 heritage bridge and a treasured local landmark. Originally built in 1903 by Scottish Stone Masons over the Mississippi River and rapids in Pakenham, the bridge is the only one of its kind in North America, and is believed to be the only one of its kind in the world outside of Russia.
The bridge overlooks a peaceful stretch of water and makes for a picture-perfect photo op year-round.
In the heart of town, you’ll find the Pakenham 1840s General Store, one of the oldest continuously operating general stores in Canada that's been serving the community since the early 1800s.
Step inside the restored, vintage-inspired shop and feel transported back in time thanks to the many antiques and keepsakes that pay homage to the 1800s. Here, you'll find an assortment of baked goods created with locally-sourced ingredients, including artisan breads, pastries, and pies.
While you're in the area, be sure to check out Fulton’s Sugar Bush and Maple Shop, a sixth-generation maple sugarbush offering sweet maple treats. Come back in winter to explore 8 kilometres of scenic hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing trails, as well as seasonal experiences like horse-drawn sleigh rides and maple taffy on snow.
Of course, no small town is complete without a spot to grab coffee and people-watch. Stop by Keepers Coffee Bar, a cozy little cafe and boutique that serves baked goods, locally roasted coffee, vintage treasures, and local artisan goods.
The streets themselves are made for slow wandering. Heritage buildings, flower boxes, and tree-lined sidewalks give Pakenham that perfect postcard feel.
If you're into architecture, make a stop at the St. Peter Celestine Church in town. One of the "seven wonders of Lanark County," the church is known for its original interior decor intact from 1892, and is one of only three churches in Canada known to retain Classic Italianate decoration.
For a bit of outdoor adventure, consider hiking the picturesque Blakeney Rapids, where you'll find lush trails and breathtaking views of the fast-moving water. The trails are open year-round, according to All Trails.
Whether you’re visiting on a day trip from Ottawa or as part of a longer road trip, Pakenham’s blend of history and charm makes it absolutely worth a detour.
