This Ontario village is a real-life Stars Hollow with cozy shops and 'Gilmore Girls' charm

You can live like Lorelai for a day.

A person standing by a gazebo. Right: A person standing outside a house.

A small town in Ontario in the fall.

@anandirk | Instagram, @torontofoodvampire | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're in the mood for a Gilmore Girls fall, you're in luck. This enchanting little village is a real-life Stars Hollow, and it's just a road trip from Toronto.

With twinkly shops, cozy cafes, leaf-covered streets and storybook charm, this spot is exactly the kind of place you'd expect to see Lorelai and Rory on a crisp autumn morning.

Unionville is a historic community in Markham, just under an hour from Toronto.

According to Visit Markham, this village served as the filming location for the Gilmore Girls pilot and inspired the look of the entire series, which was filmed in Califorina.

You'll feel like you're wandering through Stars Hollow as you explore Main Street Unionville, which is brimming with crimson fall leaves, quaint shops and cafes, picturesque patios and more.

You don't want to miss out on a trip to the "famous" gazebo, which is decorated seasonally and will transport you straight into an episode of Gilmore Girls.

For a beautiful fall colour walk, head to Toogood Pond Park, where you'll find a leaf-covered boardwalk and crisp autumn hues.

The community is dotted with delicious restaurants, cozy cafes, and bakeries, where you can grab a sweet treat and imagine you're relaxing at Luke's Diner.

Gilmore Girls fans will want to do the self-guided Gilmore Girls Tour around the town. The adventure takes you to filming locations seen in the iconic series, such as Taylor's Olde Fashioned Soda Shoppe and the Stars Hollow Sign. While these spots have changed over the years, true fans will find the resemblances.

If you want to spend a fall day like a Gilmore Girl, this real-life Stars Hollow town is the place to be.

Visit Markham Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

stars hollow gilmore girlsstars hollow ontariosmall town near torontounionville gilmore girlsgilmore girls
    • Madeline Forsyth

      Lead Writer

      Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media.

