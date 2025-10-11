This tiny Canadian spot is one of the 'world's most beautiful villages' & it's full of charm
It's got quiet coastal streets, red sand beaches and quaint, cozy cottages. 🌊
If your idea of a perfect getaway involves quiet coastal streets, red-sand beaches, and seafood so fresh you can guarantee it was caught that very same day, there's a quaint, cozy corner of Canada that might just surprise you.
Set along Prince Edward Island's south shore, about a 30-minute drive from Charlottetown, Victoria-by-the-Sea feels like a small town that time forgot.
With a year-round population of around 150 and a land area of just 1.4 square kilometres, this postcard-sized village is definitely small — but it's full of character! Colourful clapboard houses line the harbour, fishing boats rest quietly by the wharf, and the horizon stretches seemingly forever across the Northumberland Strait.
The village was founded in 1819 by James Bardin Palmer, an immigrant lawyer who laid out its streets on his estate. It quickly became a thriving port, sending schooners packed with potatoes, eggs, and grain across the Atlantic. For decades, steamboats brought visitors from Charlottetown to spend weekends at the so-called "village by the sea."
According to Welcome P.E.I., when the Trans-Canada Highway bypassed the area in the 1950s, Victoria slipped into a slower rhythm.
Today, it's a mix of the old and the new: heritage homes turned into cafes, working artists' studios, and local restaurants that celebrate the best of P.E.I.'s ingredients.
For example, the Landmark Oyster House plates up fresh shellfish and local-inspired fare, while the nearby Lobster Barn Pub & Eatery keeps things simple-but-delicious with buttery lobster rolls and local beer served on a (sometimes) sun-drenched patio.
Chocolate lovers inevitably end up at Island Chocolates, where family recipes and small-batch cocoa have made it a local landmark.
Art and theatre are a big part of life here too. The Victoria Playhouse, P.E.I.'s longest-running little theatre, has been hosting shows since 1915 and still fills its seats regularly.
Nearby, galleries and studios showcase work by island artists, from pottery to landscape paintings inspired by the nearby coastline.
Outdoors, the focus is on the water. The beaches are known for their deep red sand and warm shallows, perfect for swimming or walking at low tide. You can rent a kayak or paddleboard from By the Sea Kayaking, or take part in their clam-digging tour, where you'll learn how to dig for clams before tasting chowder made right on the beach.
Victoria's lighthouse is another must-visit spot. Open to the public, it's home to the Victoria Seaport Museum and the Keepers of the Light exhibit, which tells the story of the area's maritime past. From the top, you'll get a view of the harbour and the coastline that stretches east and west in both directions.
Despite its small size, this cozy, Canadian fishing village has clearly left an impression. Earlier this year, Forbes, working with Unforgettable Travel Company, named Victoria-by-the-Sea one of The World's 50 Most Beautiful Villages.
It was the only Canadian location on the list, ranking 23rd — ahead of dreamy villages in countries like Switzerland, Denmark, Mauritius and Germany.
Forbes described Victoria as a place of "pastel-coloured cottages" and "sweet-smelling chocolatiers," where "the smell of fresh lobster drifts from artsy harborside cafes—while kayakers paddle the red-sand coast of the Northumberland Strait."
The Forbes ranking may have recently put this tiny P.E.I. village on the global map, but for those who've visited before, it likely simply confirms what they already knew: Victoria-by-the-Sea is a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle.
Victoria-by-the-Sea
Where: Victoria-by-the-Sea, PEI
Why You Need To Go: This spot is small, welcoming, and full of authentic island charm — from local seafood and family-run shops to sunsets that light up the harbour. With its artisan boutiques, iconic theatre, and pretty red-sand beach, it's hardly surprising this spot has garnered international attention.
