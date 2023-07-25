This Canadian Island With Endless Beaches & Charming Small Towns Is A Summer Dream (PHOTOS)
Here's how to spend your vacation there.👇
Canadians know all too well that their country is mind-bogglingly big — from the mountainous West Coast to the rocky beaches of the East. It means that there are endless pockets of beauty for us to explore, and Canada's smallest province should be at the top of your list.
Prince Edward Island might be teeny, but it's packed full of picturesque views, quaint small towns, sprawling farmlands, and unique landscapes.
Tucked away off the coast of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, P.E.I serves as the go-to summer destination for people in Atlantic Canada, but rarely does it get the national recognition it deserves.
Images of rolling sand dunes with beach grass gently blowing in the wind are filling people's imaginations this summer, especially thanks toThe Summer I Turned Prettyfandom.
Cousins Beach might be fictitious, but P.E.I. brings its vibe to life.
Much of the warm sand of these shores are tinged with red, thanks to the high about of iron in the red sandstone. This, paired with the red cliffs and sea stacks along the coastline, creates a unique setting for a summer beach trip.
Pack up your bags and drive across the mighty Confederation Bridge, or hop on the ferry from Nova Scotia — it's island time!
Check out Charlottetown and Summerside
A trip to P.E.I isn't complete without a visit to its capital, Charlottetown. This city is pretty bustling, which is a contrast to the overall relaxing and sleepy feel of the island.
Filled to the brim with tasty restaurants, beautiful galleries with local art, and featuring a stunning boardwalk, you can spend days here just strolling around.
To get a real taste of the island, visit one of the farmers' markets in the city, like the Charlottetown Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.
There are a bunch of hotels in the area too, including some adorable B&Bs like the Elmwood Heritage Inn.
The other city on the island is Summerside, which has a beauty that matches its name. Here, you'll find Spinnakers' Landing, a waterfront marketplace with vibrant buildings filled with local goodies.
Visit the small towns
P.E.I. is super driveable, so you can make a day trip out of stopping by some of the lovely small towns. Each has its unique charm, and they're all filled with beauty.
North Rustico is a little fishing town where you can sit and watch all of the boats in the harbour come and go. You can also get a little adventurous here by going sea kayaking or deep-sea fishing.
Or, you can rent a bike and cruise through the small town, breathing in the salty air.
Victoria-By-The-Sea is a historic fishing village that is steeped in fairytale charm.
While there head to Richard's Fresh Seafood, which will give you a taste of Atlantic Canada with a mouthwatering lobster roll.
With a full belly, you can head out to one of the artisan shops in this community for a little shopping spree, or visit the local lighthouse.
Montague offers views of a peaceful river and small-town streets with lush greenery all around. Roma at Three Rivers National Historic Site is just a short drive away from the town if you're a history buff.
You can also cool off by heading to the nearby Panmure Island Provincial Park for a swim, which has some scenic views of its own.
Do the North Cape Coastal Drive
P.E.I. has its fair share of gorgeous hikes, but nothing quite beats a road trip.
By simply driving aimlessly around the island you'll get a plethora of scenic moments, but if you want something truly breathtaking go along the North Cape Coastal Drive.
You'll see lighthouses out of postcards, unbelievable sunsets, and even a giant potato on this three-hour-long journey.
If you want to truly embrace nature in P.E.I. then opt for one of the campsites on this drive. Moonlight Camping lets you sleep near to the beach under the stars, so you can wake up to the distant sound of waves crashing along the shore.
If you really want to go all out, you can spend the night in a lighthouse at West Point Lighthouse Inn & Museum. Their Tower Room and Keepers Quarters are right in the tower of the historic lighthouse.
Go for a swim next to sand dunes and red cliffs
The island has no shortage of beaches, and you could spend a whole vacation hopping between them.
Cavendish is a well-known beach in P.E.I., with miles of sandy shore and sandstone cliffs, it offers up the classic P.E.I. beach-day experience.
Brackley Beach is also a popular spot and for good reason.
This beach has breathtaking sand dunes and hiking trails for anyone looking for an extra adventure.
While in the area you can check out a movie at the Brackley Drive-In, which makes for the perfect cap on a summer's night.
If you want an incredible view of the sea stacks and sandstone cliffs then head to Thunder Cove.
Wherever you are on the island though, you're likely not far from a beautiful beach.
Scattered along the coastline you can pull into just about any and have a relaxing day soaking up the sun next to the ocean.
What's the weather on Prince Edward Island?
P.E.I is an island, after all, so wind is part of the deal. Days at the beach in the summer are met with a breeze that can cool you off, but in winter it can mean a chill.
According to the government website, summers on the island are around 20 C to 34 C, while winter can range from -3 C to -11C. With windchill, this can feel more like -25 C though.
That's why you'll see most of the tourism take place when the summer is in full swing.
How many days do you need in Prince Edward Island?
The island is pretty easy to drive around, but there's a lot to explore.
Depending on what you want to do while visiting P.E.I., you might want more than a few days. It is Canada's smallest province though, so you can get a lot done in a short amount of time here.
Still, nothing beats having multiple days just laying out on the beach with nothing to do.
How long is the ferry crossing from PEI to NS?
One way to get to and from P.E.I. is by ferry from Nova Scotia. Northumberland Ferries will take you from Caribou, Nova Scotia to Wood Islands, P.E.I. in about 75 minutes.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.