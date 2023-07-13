This BC Hike Takes You To A Turquoise Lake Surrounded By Towering White-Tipped Mountains
Here's how to get there! ⛰️
Garibaldi Lake features on the bucket lists of tourists everywhere, and after almost a year of living in Whistler, B.C., I finally decided to do the 18.2 kilometre trek to see it.
My hard work (and early morning wake-up) was rewarded with a breathtaking view of the alpine lake, which shone a bright turquoise colour that popped next to the white-tipped mountains all around.
Since the hike brings you up 979 meters to the alpine, my friends and I had to wait until the spring to do it. After checking the recent AllTrails reviews to make sure it was snow-free, we set out early on a Saturday morning, prepared for a gruelling six hours ahead.
Garibaldi Park requires a day-use pass, so make sure to get that ahead of time on the BC Parks website, because they did check ours when we arrived.
Even with our 8 a.m. arrival time, the parking lot was busy, full of eager hikers with large packs hoisted up onto their backs. Feeling slightly ill-equipped with only a water bottle in hand, I set out onto the trail.
Garibaldi Lake hike. Morgan Leet | Narcity
I'm not going to lie, it's painful.
The trail starts with a steep uphill incline, that continues basically all the way up until you reach the lake. Since it's an out-and-back trail, that's around nine kilometres of panting.
Garibaldi Lake hiking trail.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Along the trail, you'll get glimpses of incredible views, but nothing beats that first look of bright water when you reach the top.
Garibaldi Lake.Morgan Leet | Narcity
The glacier-fed lake is so bright that it's hard to believe it's real. Paired with the dramatic mountain views all around, it felt like we had arrived at some sort of surreal landscape from a movie.
There's lots of space around the lake so you can sit down and have a break, enjoy the view, and hopefully chow down on some snacks (water alone doens't cut it) — because you'll likely be hungry.
People at Garibaldi Lake.Morgan Leet | Narcity
If you want a little extra challenge, you can keep hiking up to Panorama Ridge, where you get an epic view of Garibaldi Lake from above.
The way down is a welcome decline, and we decided to even extend the hike a bit by going through Taylor Meadows. It's an easy off-shoot trail, that had wildflowers all along it.
If you're planning a visit definitely go early, because on our descent we saw crowds of people making their way to the top. It was nice reaching the lake and being able to have space away from people, and I don't think we would have gotten that had we set off later in the day.
Person at Garibaldi Lake.Morgan Leet | Narcity
There's a reason why this hike is popular despite the workout it involves — because the views are worth it in every way.
Garibaldi Lake
Address: Garibaldi Provincial Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This trail will give you an iconic B.C. view that you won't forget. Prepare yourself for a challenging journey though!
