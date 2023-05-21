This Sparkling Turquoise Lake In BC Looks Like Middle-Earth & Here's How You Can Get There
These views are wild! 🗻😍
Summer is almost here and if you're based in B.C., that's probably going to include a lot of hiking plans. If you're deciding where to visit, this stunning B.C. lake should absolutely be on your hiking bucket list for its truly magical views.
Right in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Lake O'Hara looks like it could have been plucked straight out of Middle-earth, with sparkling turquoise water and gorgeous views of Yoho National Park.
The journey is around a nine hour drive from Vancouver or three hours from Calgary so if you're planning to spend time around Banff, Jasper and Yoho, this is one lake you should not miss out on.
Unlike a lot of Alberta and B.C.'s most popular lakes, going to Lake O'Hara takes some advanced planning. Access to the lake is only available via a Parks Canada shuttle or by hiking 11 kilometres out and back on the access road.
Parks Canada shuttle busses can be booked online in advance but spaces fill up fast.
If you're lucky enough to make it to Lake O'Hara, you can hang out by the stunning lake shore surrounded by mountain peaks and a huge forest that looks like it came straight from the set of Lord Of The Rings.
You can also take one of the area's most beautiful hikes, that while challenging according to All Trails, offers incredible panoramic views of Lake O'Hara and Lake Oesa.
You can also find one of the Rockies' most beautiful campsites where you can wake up to peaceful lake views and if camping isn't your speed, there's also the Lake O'Hara Lodge where you can relax in cozy cabins.
Lake O'Hara is somewhere you won't want to miss this summer!
Lake O'Hara
Price: Shuttle bus from $17.14 per person
When: From June to October, 2023
Address: Yoho National Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful B.C. lake has incredible hiking trails and views of Yoho National Park. If you're visiting, you can even try to secure a camping spot or a cute cabin at Lake O'Hara Lodge.