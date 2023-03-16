This 7.5 km Hike In BC Takes You To Stunning Blue Lakes Surrounded By Mountains (PHOTOS)
It's worth the work to get here!
You can't visit B.C. without checking out some amazing views, and it's hard to beat the ones on the Joffre Lakes hike. Although it's not the easiest hike in B.C., the three bright blue lakes and massive mountains on it make it worth every step (and drop of sweat).
This hike is ideal in the summer when the lakes shine a bright blue thanks to the "'rockflour' (or glacial silt) that is suspended in the water and reflects green and blue wavelengths of sunlight," the BC Parks website says.
You can take a short stroll into the forest and land at the lower lake, which is beautiful on its own.
If you're up for a challenge though keep heading upward and you'll get to the middle lake — which is a stunning colour.
From there you might as well head up to the final one, which is a more clear blue. Along the way up you'll also pass a cool waterfall — adding even more to the scenic vibe of this hike.
Be warned, it is pretty steep so you'll want to strap on your hiking boots.
Bringing some water and a few snacks is always a good plan too. AllTrails rates this hike as moderate, so keep that in mind!
The trail is out-and-back so once you reach the upper lake you can have a break before making your way down. Luckily, the way down is a lot less strenuous.
Make sure to reserve a day pass for this hike on the BC Parks website.