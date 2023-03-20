Morning Brief: Tax Season Mistakes For Newcomers, Most Respected Retailers & More
What Are The Biggest Canadian Tax Mistakes?
We're not quite in the final stretch of tax season — we have until the end of April to file, after all — but it's never too early or too late to familiarize yourself with some of the most common mistakes that Canadians make each year. That's especially true if you're a newcomer to Canada. Janice Rodrigues caught up with tax specialist Gerry Vittoratos from UFile to go over some of the biggest flubs.
- Like What? Newcomers will need to establish their date of arrival in Canada — though it's "not necessarily the date they physically arrive in Canada, but rather when they established significant residential ties," Vittoratos explains.
- What Else? Not claiming the foreign tax credit. Hey, moving to a new country is expensive; the last thing you want is to have your income taxed by multiple countries.
What Are Canada's Most Respected Retailers?
What do Canadians really think about some of the country's most widely known retail brands? Opinion polling firm Maru Group wanted to get to the bottom of exactly that, so they surveyed nearly 4,000 Canadians to rate a number of stores based on what they'd "seen, read, heard, or personally experienced."
The results? Canadian Tire was able to rise above its often eclectic shelves to take the top spot, beating out the likes of Costco and Staples. Tristan Wheeler takes us through the rest of the top 12.
How Does The First Home Savings Account Work?
Aerial view of a suburb.
As part of last year's federal budget, Canada is preparing to unveil its new Tax-Free First Home Savings Account (FHSA). The new financial tool will allow Canadians to contribute up to $8,000 annually, with a lifetime maximum of $40,000, to put toward the purchase of their first home. Like Registered Retirement Savings Plans, the contributions would be tax-deductible — but unlike Tax-Free Savings Accounts, there are a couple of additional rules to take into account. Helena Hanson explains.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎙️ LEAVE IT TO BIEBER
Stratford's own Justin Bieber gave an update on his health battles late last week — and a smile was worth 1,000 words. The pop star was forced to cancel all remaining dates on his world tour after suffering from partial facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Sarah Rohoman goes over what else the Biebs said about his current condition.
🤢 AIRBOURNE TOXIC EVENT
Quebec will pay to relocate a cluster of homes in Rouyn-Noranda following studies into elevated rates of lung cancer in the city — a result of the nearby Fonderie Horne copper smelting plant. The area of concern comprises about 100 homes — some vacant — just south of the foundry. The foundry itself will then purchase the land, demolish the buildings and create a green zone, writes MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald.
🚨 SECURITY!
It turns out that one of Pearson Airport's common travel mistakes is actually a result of passengers being a little too prepared. Though many international flights encourage flyers to arrive at security three hours before departure, many are shocked to discover that the security checkpoints at Terminals 1 and 3 open at 4 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., respectively, notes Stuart McGinn.
🥾 TAKE A HIKE
Start breaking in those new hiking boots. Morgan Leet says you'll want to check out the Joffre Lakes trail, one of B.C.'s best hikes. It's actually not the easiest of treks but as the name implies, three bright blue lakes are the reward for committed questers. Takes a look at these photos and ask yourself if the hard work is worth the payoff.
