Justin Bieber Shared A Sweet Update On His Health After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis (VIDEO)
The Canadian recently cancelled his remaining tour dates.
Justin Bieber recently gave an update on his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis and it has him grinning from ear to ear.
On Wednesday, March 15, the Canadian celeb took to his Instagram story to share a cute moment.
In the video, the caption says, "Wait for it." After a few seconds, Bieber gives a huge smile, which is something he wasn't able to do earlier because of his illness.
Justin Bieber smiling.@justinbieber | Instagram
Back in June, the "Holy" singer shared that he was dealing with partial facial paralysis due to his diagnosis, which caused him to cancel some of the shows in his Justice World Tour.
"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move," he said in a video displaying the symptoms.
"I'm gonna get better, and I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal. It's just time, and we don't know how much time that's gonna be."
In July, he said he would be resuming his tour, which he did for a few shows before announcing he'd be postponing the rest of the tour.
"After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," he said at the time.
In March of this year, he officially cancelled the rest of his tour dates.
While that is of course disappointing for fans, given the big smile he was recently able to have after dealing with facial paralysis, it seems the time off has been doing him good.
Good luck, Biebs!
