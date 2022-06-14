Justin Bieber Shared An Update On His Health After His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
"I know this storm will pass..."
Justin Bieber recently posted an update about his health following the announcement of his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis and it seems to be good news.
On Monday, June 13, the Canadian singer took to his Instagram story to let people know how he's doing.
“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin,” he wrote. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”
Bieber has been candid about his faith in the past and how it helps with his mental health.
“I’m reminded he knows all of me," he continued. "He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms."
"This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing," he shared. "I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”
On June 10, the singer was forced to cancel the Toronto stop of his Justice World Tour just hours before the big event and explained it all on social media.
"I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear – my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he explained.
"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move," he said as he demonstrated how the paralysis was affecting his face.
Because of this, he shared that he's not able to physically do his shows.
"I'm gonna get better, and I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal," he said. "It's just time, and we don't know how much time that's gonna be."