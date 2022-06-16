Hailey Bieber Gave An Update On Justin Bieber's Health & Says It Was 'Really Scary' (VIDEO)
"The support has been really amazing."
Hailey Bieber gave some insight into how her husband Justin Bieber is doing following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis and things seem to be getting better for the Canadian singer.
On June 15, Hailey appeared on Good Morning America to promote her new skincare line and gave a little update on how her hubby is doing with his partial facial paralysis.
"He's doing really well. He is getting better every single day," she shared. "He's feeling a lot better."
"And obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's gonna be totally okay," she continued. "And I'm just grateful that he's fine."
\u201c\u201cHe\u2019s doing really well. He\u2019s getting better every single day.\u201d \u2014 #HaileyBieber gives an update on husband @justinbieber after he revealed Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. https://t.co/VHmQuoUers\u201d— Good Morning America (@Good Morning America) 1655296512
As well, it sounds like the Bieber's have had a lot of people rooting for them.
"The support has been really amazing," Hailey said. "Just from fans, friends, family, like every single person has sent well wishes, advice recommendations. It's actually been really amazing."
She also gave an update about her health following a mini-stroke she had in March and a subsequent procedure to close a hole in her heart.
"It was a little hard for me to recover from the procedure," she said. "Just giving myself the time to be able to like work out again and feel like normal if that makes sense. But I'm doing well now and I'm not having to be on any medication anymore."
\u201c#HaileyBieber says her and @justinbieber supporting each other through their health battles has brought the couple closer: \u201cGoing through\u00a0this together and being together\u00a0and it bonds you, so that's the\u00a0silver lining in these crazy\u00a0times.\u201d https://t.co/VHmQuoUers\u201d— Good Morning America (@Good Morning America) 1655297180
She also opened up about what it's been like for both of them to go through such public health issues at such a young age.
"It kind of almost in a way forces you to have to just be upfront about what's going on so that people understand what you're going through," she noted.
"And I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer because you're going through this together, you're being there for each other, you're supporting each other and there's just something that really bonds you through these times."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.