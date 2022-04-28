Hailey Bieber Just Opened Up About Her Stroke & What Her First Symptoms Were (VIDEO)
"Definitely the scariest moment of my life."
Hailey Bieber has been dealing with some health issues after suffering a mini-stroke that sent her to hospital earlier this year, and she finally opened up about it to fans.
In a video she posted on her social media, she goes into detail about the March 10 incident that she says was the "scariest moment of my life."
Bieber, 25, describes the early symptoms she felt before the stroke, how Justin Bieber reacted and what the doctors had to do to save her from another one.
"I was sitting at breakfast with my husband. All of a sudden I felt this weird sensation that kind of traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my fingertips and it made my fingertips feel really numb and weird," she said.
Justin noticed and asked her if she was OK, but she wasn't able to get her words out.
"I couldn't speak. The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn't get a sentence out," she said. "Obviously immediately I thought I was having a stroke...like a full-blown stroke."
Bieber said that through testing, doctors determined she'd had a small blood clot in her brain that caused the stroke-like symptoms.
Doctors traced the issue back to her heart, where they found a small hole that caused the clot.
She went back to the hospital for an operation to get the hole fixed and, according to her doctors, she should be fine from now on.
"I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed," she said.
"That I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."