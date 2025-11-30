Ontario's weather forecast for December says to expect snow and 'frigid' temps on these days
It'll be snowy almost every week of the month!
This Ontario weather forecast for December revealed what you can expect every week.
Parts of the province are in for snowy periods and "frigid" temperatures.
The new Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac has monthly breakdowns of what the weather will be like throughout the year.
It includes details on snow, rain, temperatures and other weather conditions for every province.
So, let's get into what you need to know about this year's December forecast in Ontario, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
There will be rain and snow showers, colder temperatures and snowy periods from December 1 to December 11.
Between December 12 and December 15, it will be sunny but "very cold" in Ontario.
Then, snow showers and "bitter cold" temperatures are forecast from December 16 to December 21.
From December 22 to December 31, you can expect snowy periods and mild temperatures that become "frigid."
Also, the Old Farmer's Almanac recently put out a Christmas travel forecast.
It has details about weather conditions for the week leading up to December 25 and the weekend after Christmas.
You're being told to check local alerts and travel advisories to ensure safe travel during the holidays because it will be snowy in many places.
Are you wondering if it'll be a white Christmas in Ontario this year? Well, the Old Farmer's Almanac revealed that a white Christmas is expected across the province!
READ NEXT: A new winter forecast says these places will get frigid temps, blizzards, icy weather and more
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.