I visited a magical Ontario village with cobblestone streets that felt like a Christmas card

This might be the most magical Christmas destination in Ontario.

A person sitting by a firepit. Right: A snowy village.

A village in Ontario.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, Blue Mountain Village
Lead Writer, Travel

If a Christmas trip to Europe isn't in the cards this year, you might want to plan a getaway to this beautiful Ontario destination instead.

This magical village, with its cobblestone streets, garland-wrapped buildings, and twinkling walkways, is like a little slice of Europe, and it's one of my favourite spots to visit during the holiday season.

This destination is so enchanting at Christmas. I've visited multiple times, and there's always something new to experience and enjoy.

Blue Mountain Village is a scenic pedestrian village located at Blue Mountain Resort near Collingwood, under 3 hours from Toronto.

The destination is a top getaway spot, offering cobblestone streets, cozy boutiques, delicious eateries, and a range of seasonal activities.

During the Christmas season, the Village turns into a Christmas wonderland for the Holiday Magic at Blue event.

This year, the event is running from November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026, and features sparkling trails of lights, endless decor, and more.

It's so magical seeing the Village lit up with twinkling lights and holiday decor. It may not be Europe, but the cobblestone streets, colourful shops, mountain views, and car-free pathways add to the atmosphere of a little Christmas town abroad.

There are lots of festive experiences happening throughout the season, from reindeer visits to Santa riding through the streets. You can also enjoy live performances, photo ops, and more.

I love popping into the boutiques for some holiday shopping. The Village's Georgian Christmas is a must-visit store, especially during the holiday season.

It's brimming with holiday goods, such as ornaments, mugs, and accessories.

Another one of my favourite shops to visit is the Rubber Duck Shop, located inside Beauty Bar by IWA. It's home to Ontario's largest collection of rubber ducks and duck-cessories and offers everything from micro minis to jumbo ducks, celebrity ducks, and more.

It isn't the holiday season without treating yourself to something sweet, and Royal Majesty Espresso Bar Bakery is one of my go-tos for cozy drinks, like the over-the-top s'mores latte.

If you're looking for an outdoor winter adventure, Blue Mountain is the place to be. From skiing and snowboarding to tubing and skating, the area is home to endless cold-weather activities.

One of my all-time favourite experiences is the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster, which takes you flying through a snowy forest at speeds of up to 42 kilometres per hour.

I also enjoy the indoor activities, such as the arcade and paint-your-own pottery at Crock A Doodle.

As soon as evening falls, you'll want to check out the Holiday Magic Light Trail. I always look forward to this magical walk, which takes you on a 1-kilometre journey through an illuminated wonderland.

It's complete with glowing tunnels, interactive displays, and enchanting photo ops, and is such a beautiful way to enjoy views of the Village decked out in lights.

To enjoy the Village to the fullest, it's best to stay a night or two. The area has so many cozy chalets, hotels, and Airbnbs to rent for a festive getaway.

This way, you'll have some extra time to pop over to the charming town of Collingwood. Located just minutes from Blue Mountain Village, Collingwood is a quaint waterside gem with historic streets and cute shops.

It's the perfect spot to get holiday shopping done, and offer lots of cozy cafes and eateries where you can warm up and grab a bite.

Last year, I made it in time for the Collingwood Christmas Market, which runs Fridays until December 20. The event has street performers, warm treats, and horse-drawn wagon rides along the enchanting streets.

With its mix of festive lights, dazzling decor, and scenic winter views, the Village is a magical escape this time of year. It may not be Europe, but it captures that same sense of holiday magic, and it's become one of my favourite places to soak up the season.

Holiday Magic at Blue

Price: Free

When: November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Blue Mountain Village Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media.

