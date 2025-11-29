Niagara has two secret waterfalls hidden in a valley and the views are magical
You can enjoy stunning waterfalls without the crowds.
Horseshoe Falls is one of Niagara's most iconic natural wonders, drawing millions of tourists every year. However, the region is home to some other magical cascades, and they're worth a visit.
Hidden away in a quaint village, these two waterfalls offer breathtaking views and magical scenery with fewer crowds.
It's an especially magical spot to visit during the holiday season, when the village transforms into a cozy Christmas town that will transport you back in time.
Ball's Falls Conservation Area is a scenic hidden gem located in Niagara's Twenty Valley.
It's home to not one but two enchanting waterfalls tucked away along a picturesque trail, as well as a heritage village dotted with historic buildings.
The village, known as Glen Elgin, was an industrial mill town during the 1800s. You can wander through old-world buildings, including a blacksmith shop, a flour mill, a restored church, and the original family home of the Balls.
The picturesque 1.7-kilometre Cataract Trail winds through the village, following Twenty Mile Creek all the way to Upper and Lower Ball's Falls.
Upper Balls Falls is a wide, curtain waterfall that cascades gently along the creek. Lower Balls Falls is a more dramatic cascade that plunges 27 metres into a gorge.
The Twenty Mile Creek is fed by rainfall, so the appearance of the waterfalls changes throughout the year from rushing in spring, to a thin flow in the late summer and fall.
The trail takes about 30 to 40 minutes to reach Lower Falls and 40 to 50 minutes to reach Upper Falls.
On December 13 and 14, the Holiday Traditions in the Village event is taking place at Ball's Falls Conservation Area.
The cozy Village of Glen Elgin will be transformed into a Christmas-card-worthy scene, complete with Victorian holiday decor.
You can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, holiday cookie decorating, photo ops, guided nature hikes, s'mores by a campfire and more.
"Holiday Traditions in the Village is more than an experience - it's a celebration of community, togetherness, and the simple joys of the season," Katy Sokoloski, Program Coordinator, Community Outreach and Volunteering at NPCA, said on the website.
"It's a chance for families to connect with local history, share timeless traditions, and create cherished memories in the Niagara Peninsula watershed."
Tickets for the event will be available in person on a first-come, first-served basis on December 13 and 14 and cost $9.
If you’ve already checked Niagara Falls off your list, Ball's Falls Conservation Area is a beautiful next stop for discovering more of Niagara's waterfalls.
Ball's Falls Conservation Area
Price: $14.75 per vehicle and driver, $4.99 additional passenger
Address: 3292 Sixth Avenue, Lincoln, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.