There's a mini Niagara Falls 2 hrs from Toronto and it's a hidden gem with fewer crowds
It's known as the "Niagara of the North."
Niagara Falls often gets all the hype when it comes to Ontario's waterfalls. Its powerful cascade and breathtaking views make it a hotspot for tourists and locals year-round.
If you've already seen Niagara Falls or are looking for a less-crowded experience, you might want to add this majestic cascade to your bucket list.
Located a road trip away from Toronto, the waterfall offers stunning scenery and a peaceful atmosphere where you can take in the rushing water, explore nearby trails, and more.
It's even been dubbed the "Niagara of the North," thanks to its impressive size and breathtaking views that rival Ontario's most famous falls.
The destination
Tucked away in Bracebridge, High Falls is a breathtaking cascade about two hours from Toronto, nearly the same distance as Niagara Falls.
According to Waterfalls of the Great Lakes, it's "one of the largest and steepest waterfalls in the Muskoka region," earning it the nickname "The Niagara of the North."
Fed by the Muskoka River, the natural wonder stands at about 16 metres tall and is divided into two segments.
The falls can be viewed from the top, overlooking the site, or from the bottom, where you'll see the cascading water.
Things to do
High Falls isn't the only cascade you can find in the area. The High Falls site is actually home to a total of five gorgeous waterfalls, making it a magical spot to visit.
You can follow an easy, 1-kilometre Trail to other beautiful natural cascades, including Pott's Falls, Muskoka Canyon Falls, and Little High Falls.
Potts Falls is a truly enchanting cascade tucked among the trees, complete with a fairytale bridge arching overhead.
During the warmer months, you can pack a meal and enjoy it at the picnic areas.
Beyond the High Falls site, there are even more stunning waterfalls waiting to be explored.
Bracebridge has been dubbed the "Waterfall Capital of Muskoka," and features a self-guided waterfall tour that leads to other natural wonders in the area.
Getting there
High Falls is located just off of Hwy 11, so you don't need to go on a lengthy trek to get to this natural wonder. There is wheelchair accessibility in much of the site.
There is no parking or admission fee, and the site is open year-round.
During the winter months, the falls transform into a frosty spectacle with Narnia vibes.
If you're craving stunning scenery without the tourist bustle, the "Niagara of the North" is worth the drive.
Similar destinations
High Falls isn't the only waterfall that's been compared to Niagara Falls. Kakabeka Falls, located outside of Thunder Bay, has also been dubbed the "Niagara of the North."
It's the second-tallest waterfall in the province and offers breathtaking year-round views and scenic boardwalk trails.
High Falls
Price: Free
Address: Cedar Lane Exit of Highway 11, Bracebridge, ON
