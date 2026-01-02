Government of Canada is hiring nurses and you can make up to $40 an hour or $136,000 a year
These nurse jobs are open across Canada. 🩺
There are government of Canada jobs for nurses available across the country.
You can earn up to $40 an hour or $136,000 a year with these positions.
Indigenous Services Canada and Correctional Service Canada are hiring nurses, including nurse practitioners, community health nurses, and primary care nurses.
If you want to apply, here's what you need to know about the education and experience requirements for these nurse jobs.
Licensed Practical Nurse / Registered Practical Nurse
Salary: $37.64 to $40.92 an hour
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various remote and/or isolated communities
Who Should Apply: You must have or be eligible for registration as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) in a province or territory of Canada.
Also, you need experience providing healthcare services as a Licensed Practical Nurse or Registered Practical Nurse applying basic nursing principles, techniques, and procedures.
A valid driver's license is required.
You must be able to travel in small aircraft, off-road vehicles, and boats in varied weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
The ability to perform on-call duties, work after hours, and work on weekends is required.
The closing date is November 12, 2026.
Community Health Nurse (Public Health National Travel Nurse)
Salary: $95,896 to $109,001
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing service administration, nursing education or some other relevant specialty.
Also, you must have registration as a Registered Nurse in good standing in the province or territory of Canada where your primary residence is.
It's required that you have experience as a Registered Nurse in two or more of the following public health areas:
- health promotion/disease prevention
- communicable disease control
- population health assessment
- emergency preparedness, surveillance and response
- health protection
You also need experience providing public health nursing services in at least one of the following areas:
- chronic disease management (including mental health or addictions)
- maternal child health and early childhood development
A current Basic Life Support (BLS) certification and a valid driver's license are required.
You must be able to work from home in Canada or at a satellite Indigenous Services Canada office.
Also, you need to be able to travel, remain on travel status for extended periods of time, and travel in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in varied weather conditions to remote and isolated communities.
You must be willing to work overtime, perform on-call duties, work after hours, and work on weekends based on operational needs.
The closing date is March 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nurse Practitioner
Salary: $120,156 to $136,540
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various remote and/or isolated communities
Who Should Apply: You must have or be eligible for registration as a Nurse Practitioner in a province or territory of Canada.
Also, you need experience as a Registered Nurse providing nursing services in one or more of the following areas:
- acute care
- intensive care
- primary care clinic
A valid driver's license is required.
You must be willing to travel in small aircraft, off-road vehicles, and boats in varied weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
Also, you need to be able to perform on-call duties, work after hours, and work on weekends.
The closing date is March 31, 2026.
Primary Care Registered Nurse
Salary: $95,896 to $109,001
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various remote and/or isolated communities
Who Should Apply: You must have or be eligible for registration as a Registered Nurse in a province or territory of Canada.
Also, you need experience as a Registered Nurse in one or more of the following areas:
- acute care
- intensive care
- primary care clinic
- urgent care
- emergency care
A valid driver's license is required for this job.
You must be willing to travel in small aircraft, off-road vehicles, and boats in varied weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
Also, you need to be able to perform on-call duties, work after hours, and work on weekends.
The closing date is March 31, 2026.
Licensed Practical Nurse
Salary: $36.81 to $40.02 an hour
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various locations in Manitoba
Who Should Apply: You must have a certification or diploma as a Licensed Practical Nurse or a Registered Practical Nurse.
Also, you must be eligible for registration as a Licensed Practical Nurse or a Registered Practical Nurse in a province or territory of Canada.
Experience providing healthcare services as a Registered or Licensed Practical Nurse is required.
You need a certification in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation-Basic Life Support (BLS) for Healthcare Providers.
The willingness to travel in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and by boat in varied weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas is required.
Also, you must be able to perform on-call duties, work after hours and on weekends.
The closing date is June 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nurse
Salary: $95,896 to $109,001
Company: Correctional Service Canada
Location: Abbotsford, Aggasiz, Harrison Mills, Mission, Victoria, Prince Albert, Drumheller, Innisfail, Maple Creek, Campbellford, Gravenhurst, Kingston, Kitchener, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Joliette, Donnacona, Port-Cartier, Dorchester, Renous, Truro, and Springhill
Who Should Apply: You must have registration as a Registered Nurse or a Registered Psychiatric Nurse in a province or territory of Canada.
Also, you need experience working in a health care environment, including clinical fieldwork placements such as a medical, surgical, emergency or psychiatric setting.
A valid CPR/AED level Basic Life Support (BLS) or valid CPR/AED for Health Care Providers (HCP) certification is required.
Some positions may require you to work shifts, variable hours, weekends, and statutory holidays.
The closing date is November 2, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.