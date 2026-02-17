17 of the best Costco flyer deals you should look for when shopping in-store
So many grocery products are on sale now!
Costco just put out a new flyer for February and March.
If you want to save money, these are some of the best deals you can get when shopping in-store.
The new Costco flyer has discounts on groceries, household items, clothing, electronics, and more products.
Some of the flyer coupons are only available until Sunday, March 1, 2026, while others are valid until Sunday, March 15, 2026.
You get these deals at Costco Canada stores. If you shop online for delivery, you have to pay a higher price.
When you shop in-store, the lower price is automatically applied at checkout.
Most of the discounts with the Costco flyer are 20% off, but here are 17 products that have bigger discounts than that.
Oasis apple juice
Oasis apple juice.
Price: $12.99 (
$16.99)
Details: You save $4 on this pack of Oasis apple juice with 24 bottles that are 300 millilitres each. The product is 23% off at Costco until March 1.
IÖGO nanö drinkable yogurt
IÖGO nanö drinkable yogurt.
Price: $9.99 (
$1 3.4 9)
Details: You save $3.50 on this 24-pack of IÖGO nanö drinkable yogurt bottles that are 93 millilitres each. The product is 25% off until March 1.
Kirkland Signature shredded mozzarella
Kirkland Signature shredded pizza mozzarella cheese.
Price: $14.99 (
$18.99)
Details: You save $4 on two 625-gram bags of Kirkland Signature shredded pizza mozzarella cheese. The product is 21% off at Costco until March 1.
Tonkotsu ramen bowls
Nongshim Tonkotsu ramen bowls.
Price: $11.99 (
$15.99)
Details: You save $4 on a box of Nongshim Tonkotsu ramen bowls that comes with six 101-gram bowls. The product is 25% off at Costco until March 15.
Rana chicken fettuccine alfredo
Rana chicken fettuccine alfredo meal kit.
Price: $14.99 (
$18.99)
Details: You save $4 on this 1.14-kilogram Rana chicken fettuccine alfredo meal kit. The product is 21% off at Costco until March 15.
Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars
Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream bars.
Price: $10.99 (
$13.99)
Details: You save $3 on this nine-pack of Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream bars. The product is 21% off at Costco until March 15.
Poppi soda
Poppi Classic Faves soda.
Price: $19.99 (
$27.99)
Details: You save $8 on this case of Poppi Classic Faves soda that comes with 18 bottles that are 355 millilitres each. The product is 28% off at Costco until March 15.
Tide laundry detergent
Tide Coldwater Clean liquid laundry detergent.
Price: $21.99 (
$27.99)
Details: You save $6 on a 4.7-litre bottle of Tide Coldwater Clean liquid laundry detergent. The product is 21% off at Costco until March 15.
Downy fabric softener
Downy April Fresh fabric softener.
Price: $14.99 (
$18.99)
Details: You save $4 on a 4.35-litre bottle of Downy April Fresh fabric softener. The product is 21% off at Costco until March 15.
Bounce dryer sheets
Bounce dryer sheets.
Price: $12.99 (
$16.99)
Details: You save $4 on a pack of Bounce dryer sheets with 400 sheets. The product is 23% off at Costco until March 15.
Old Spice deodorant
Old Spice deodorant.
Price: $10.99 (
$14.99)
Details: You save $4 on a five-pack of Old Spice deodorant. The product is 26% off at Costco until March 15.
Herbal Essences shampoo
Herbal Essences shampoo.
Price: $11.49 (
$ 14.99)
Details: You save $3.50 on a one-litre bottle of Herbal Essences shampoo. The product is 23% off at Costco until March 15.
Febeze vent clips
Febreze car air freshener.
Price: $10.99 (
$13.99)
Details: You save $3 on a pack of Febreze car air freshener that comes with five vent clips. The product is 21% off at Costco until March 15.
Band-Aid bandages
Band-Aid adhesive bandages.
Price: $13.99 (
$18.99)
Details: You save $5 on a pack of Band-Aid adhesive bandages that comes with 220 bandages in assorted sizes. This product is 26% off at Costco until March 15.
Crest whitening strips
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit.
Price: $44.99 (
$ 59.99)
Details: You save $15 on this Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit that comes with 20 treatments. The product is 25% off at Costco until March 15.
Vaseline lotion
Vaseline Intensive Care body lotion.
Price: $11.99 (
$ 15.99)
Details: You save $4 on this pack of Vaseline Intensive Care body lotion that comes with three 600-millilitre bottles. The product is 25% off at Costco until March 15.
Glysomed hand cream
Glysomed hand cream.
Price: $12.49 (
$15.99)
Details: You save $3.50 on this pack of Glysomed hand cream that comes with two 250-millilitre bottles and one 50-millilitre bottle. The product is 21% off at Costco until March 15.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.